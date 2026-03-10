Two years after his tragic death, the family of late Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs is still waiting for justice

Fleurs, 24, was shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg before making his debut for the Soweto giants

His mother says the loss reflects deeper societal issues, including rising youth involvement in crime

The family of the late Kaizer Chiefs star player Luke Fleurs, who was tragically killed in April 2024, is still waiting for justice two years later.

The former Amakhosi defender lost his life when he was shot during a hijacking at a petrol station in Johannesburg at the age of 24. Six suspects have been arrested and appeared in court, but the matter is still pending, a situation that has left Fleurs’s family deeply frustrated.

At the time of his untimely death, Fleurs had not yet played for the Naturena club, having signed for the Soweto giants in October 2023, but the club honoured him by retiring the number 26 shirt.

Luke Fleurs’ family opens up about their grief

Luke’s mother, Simone, spoke to Daily Maverick about the heartbreak her family has endured. She said that sometimes she felt angry at Luke for confronting the men involved in the hijacking, but added that the car had been his 21st-birthday gift to himself. She reflected on how difficult it was for someone from the township to achieve what he had in such a short life, only for someone to try to take it away.

Simone also shared that her daughter, Sydni, often described the loss as feeling like her arm or leg had been cut off. “I understand that,” Simone said, “because to me, it feels as though my heart has been ripped out.” She added that Luke and Sydni had been very close siblings and each other’s best friends.

Simone recalled to the Daily Maverick that wherever Luke went while growing up, he was a bright presence who could make people laugh. Even during tense moments at home, Luke had a way of lightening the mood and helping everyone forget their anger. She added that raising their boys in Mitchells Plain required many sacrifices, and the family had tried to shield them from the dangers in the area, where gangsterism was an ever-present threat.

Reflecting on the night she received the call about Luke’s death, Simone said her first thought was to ask God for the courage to accept what she could not change, knowing that life would never be the same.

Luke Fleurs's mother's pain and social problem

Simone admitted that she always hated saying goodbye whenever her son had to leave, whether it was returning to Fish Hoek during his time at Ubuntu or moving to Gauteng. She said she had not gone with him to the airport when he left for Johannesburg after signing with SuperSport, even though she was proud of his career progress, because she was too sad

She rarely said proper goodbyes, preferring to greet him at home and hug him, as seeing him off was never something she could handle. On saying goodbye to him forever, Simone said it was something she could not explain, not even to her therapist. She went through the motions without crying, though inside she felt shattered. To protect her husband and children, she remained composed, suppressing her grief while feeling emotionally cold.

Despite seeking justice for Luke, Simone believes his death highlights a larger societal problem in South Africa.

“If you look at the alleged perpetrators, they are young. Given South Africa’s socioeconomic situation, you can’t blame the youth for sometimes turning to crime for an easy buck,” she said.

“They are not the only youth caught up in crime. Criminals are just getting younger and younger. In Mitchells Plain, you even get an 11-year-old gunman. How are we going to look 15 years from now? Is it going to get better? I don’t think so.”

