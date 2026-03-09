Former Bristol Rugby captain Matt Salter has passed away at 49, leaving the rugby community in mourning

Salter was celebrated for his leadership on the field and later as a coach, inspiring players across Bristol and Clifton Rugby

Tributes have poured in from former clubs, teammates, and rugby historians, honouring his legacy and impact on the game

Tributes have been pouring in across the England rugby community and beyond following the death of former Bristol Rugby captain and flanker Matt Salter at the age of 49 on Saturday, 7 March 2026. No further details regarding his death have been released.

There has been an outpouring of grief after the untimely death of former rugby captain Matt Salter. Image: Jedd Leicester

Source: Getty Images

Salter captained Bristol Rugby between 2004 and 2008 and was named in the Guinness Premiership Dream Team in 2006. After retiring in 2009, he moved into coaching and became the Director of Rugby at Clifton College.

Clubs lead tributes to Matt Salter

Clifton Rugby paid a heartfelt tribute to Salter, stating that as a player, captain, and coach, he inspired countless teammates, players, and students, and his passion for rugby and helping others develop through the game was clear to all who worked with him.

Former Bristol rugby captain passed away suddenly at 49. Image: Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

Bristol Bears and rugby historian Mark Hoskins described Salter as an outstanding leader for Bristol, highlighting that he always led from the front during his four seasons as captain. Hoskins recalled a game in Gloucester, where Bristol had not won for about 12 years. Near the end of the match, Salter had to leave the field because his face was covered in blood but returned a few minutes later when another player was injured.

Bristol Bears, formerly known as Bristol Rugby, also paid tribute on social media, stating that the club was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of their legendary former captain. The club extended its thoughts to Salter’s friends, family, and everyone at Clifton Rugby.

Career highlights and legacy of Matt Salter

Salter also played a season with Leeds Tykes, and the club remembered him with a sombre statement on social media. Leeds Tykes said that everyone at the club was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Matt Salter and offered condolences to his loved ones.

There has been an outpouring of grief as well online from fans;

@CrootMatt:

''Not news expected to see this morning & devastating to hear to be honest, as Salts was massive part of🏉in city from skipper @BristolBears, head of🏉at Clifton college & coach at @cliftonrugby he was part of so many players careers.Thinking of his family & friends at this time.''

@watts_mf:

''RIP Matt Salter. Spent many an hour watching Matt put his body on the line for Bristol at the Mem. Thoughts to his family.''

The passing of Salter comes amid recent media attention on rugby captains around the world. Former Australian captain Rocky Elsom, capped 75 times for the Wallabies, was reported living quietly in Cooroy, Queensland, in February 2026 while seeking to overturn a French jail sentence and international arrest warrant linked to his leadership of the now-defunct French club Narbonne.

Meanwhile, France captain Antoine Dupont has been linked to a salary cap controversy as the Six Nations champions prepare to face Italy. French sports daily L’Equipe reported questionable payments made to Dupont and Toulouse teammate Anthony Jelonch, suggesting the club may have used these arrangements to bypass salary cap regulations.

England captain Jamie George, who led the team during the 2024 season before deputising for Maro Itoje, recently signed a one-year contract extension with Saracens. He is expected to conclude his playing career with the Premiership club during the 2026–27 season as he transitions into business.

Former rugby captain loses MBE

Briefly News previously reported that a former rugby captain has lost his MBE after admitting to being abusive towards his then estranged wife.

Stuart Hogg has been stripped of his MBE following his guilty plea in 2024, which resulted in a one-year community payback order.

Source: Briefly News