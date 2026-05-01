TEHRAN, IRAN– The Iranian government said that any attack from the United States would trigger a series of strikes on US positions in the region. Iran also restated its claim to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran is ready to strike if Washington hits first. Image: ATTA KENARE/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, a senior official within Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that regional bases and warships belonging to the US will be attacked even if the US launches a series of limited attacks.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s message to his people

Mojtaba Khamenei, who was elected as Iran's Supreme Leader after his father, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed on 28 February, said Tehran will eliminate enemies’ abuse of the waterway and added that it will hold onto the Strait. However, concerns arise about the long-term ramifications of the Strait closure.

The United Nations’ Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said that if the Strait remains closed, global growth would fall and millions of people worldwide would be pushed into extreme hunger and poverty. The Strait has been closed after the US and Israel launched a military operation in Iran. Iran responded by launching attacks on American allies in the Middle East.

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Netizens comment on the war

South Africans discussed the war on social media, and some weighed in on the threat.

Louis Botha said:

“They threatened painful responses too before the US blockade.”

Derrick Maluleke said:

“I thought this war was gonna last for one day.”

Sebastine S Muza said:

“Iran is about to crack from the inside. The US blockade is proving to be a master stroke.”

KamvaLethu Shukuma said:

“Give Iran its flowers. They know how to neutralise a warmonger.”

Source: Briefly News