A cyclist has reportedly passed away during the 2026 edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour over the weekend in the Mother City

The organisers of the event released an official statement confirming the passing of the participants and the cause of the cyclist's death

The reports concerning one of the participants' deaths sparked loads of condolences from South Africans on social media

The 2026 Cape Town Cycle Tour was meant to be a celebratory event for loads of cyclists in South Africa turned tragic after organisers of the event confirmed that a rider had passed away during the event on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

A cyclist passed on during the 2026 edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 48th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour was held in the Mother City, but the event was marred by the unfortunate incident that happened to one of the cyclists.

Although the race is widely regarded as the world’s largest timed cycling event, the atmosphere was subdued after a rider is said to have suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while taking part in the demanding 109km race, which was contested by more than 30,000 cyclists.

In August 2025, a South African veteran cyclist died after being attacked by someone trying to steal his mobile phone in Cape Town, while the 2025 edition of the Soweto Marathon also ended tragically as one of the runners passed on after being hit by a drunk driver.

Cape Town Tour organisers announce cyclist passing

In a short statement issued after the incident, as per News24, the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust said it was deeply saddened by what had happened and conveyed its sympathies to the cyclist’s family and friends.

Organisers have chosen not to disclose the rider’s identity or specify the exact location on the route where the incident occurred, citing respect for the family’s privacy.

“It is with profound sadness that the Cape Town Cycle Tour confirms the death of a participant during the 2026 race following a suspected cardiac arrest,” the organisers said in an official statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time and kindly ask the public to respect their privacy.”

At this stage, no additional details have been released, with organisers explaining that further information cannot be shared for now.

Each year, medical personnel are positioned at various points along the route to ensure rapid response to emergencies, considering the size of the event and the challenging course cyclists must navigate around the peninsula.

South Africans pay tribute on social media after learning of the death of one of the riders at the Cape Town Tour over the weekend.

Faith Vavatzanidis

"Soooo sad 😔 Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends!!"

Petro Oliver-Nel

"My husband, a Doctor, was first on the scene and started CPR. A Physician and Anesthetist then also assist and they managed to bring him back. But we found out today, after he even talked to them when he was loaded into the ambulance, he didn't make it. Our hearts are broken😞"

Lana DeKock

"I'm so sorry to hear this. I will pray for the loved ones of the person who passed, as well as anyone who may have witnessed this tragedy and the medical services who likely did their best to help 🙏🏻"

René Manuel

"Condolences to the family. People must realise it's dangerous to do any strenuous exercise or training when they are sick or not feeling well."

Willem Germishuys added:

"Condolences to the family and close friends!! RIP!! As an athlete, this is how I would prefer to leave this world: doing what I enjoy, not in an ICU bed...!!! Ride the clouds, warrior!! 🙏🏻"

Cape Town Cycle Tour's detailed tragic incidents

While no fatalities were recorded during last year’s race, the demanding nature of the event, where participants have up to seven hours to complete the course, means it occasionally carries serious health risks for riders.

Cyclists at Cape Argus Cycle Tour (also known as Cape Town Cycle Tour), Cape Town, South Africa.

A similar tragedy to the one that happened in this year's edition occurred in 2023, when a 69-year-old rider collapsed in the Misty Cliffs area during the race and later passed away. Earlier, in 2020, a 44-year-old cyclist died shortly after completing the race, bringing a sombre end to his participation in the event.

In 2019, another participant lost their life after collapsing at Smitswinkel Bay, a section of the course known for its demanding terrain.

The 2018 edition proved particularly devastating, as three cyclists died during the event. Among them was a 40-year-old rider who was involved in a pile-up, while another participant reportedly died after suffering a suspected heart attack. The series of incidents made that year one of the most tragic in the race’s history.

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

