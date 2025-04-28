Thandani Ntshumayelo, former Orlando Pirates midfielder, is constructing a multi-million-rand mansion, showcasing his success beyond football with state-of-the-art architectural designs and luxury features

Fans expressed admiration for Ntshumayelo's progress, with many praising his vision and success

Ntshumayelo's career at Orlando Pirates, where he played from 2011 to 2016, cemented his reputation as a skilled and resilient midfielder

Thandani Ntshumayelo, a former midfielder for Orlando Pirates, has recently updated everyone on the development of his extravagant mansion, which is worth millions.

Though still being built, the mansion is already impressive and has drawn the interest of both fans and critics. As Ntshumayelo works on establishing a legacy beyond his football career, this home symbolizes not just his financial achievements but also his aspirations for the future.

Thandani Ntshumayelo's luxurious multi-million-rand mansion takes shape. Image: Samuel Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Ntshumayelo's lavish mansion progress despite setbacks

Known for his disciplined and hardworking nature on the field, Ntshumayelo has extended that same determination into his post-football ventures.

The mansion, located in an undisclosed area, promises to be a lavish property once completed. With expansive views, state-of-the-art architectural designs, and luxury features, the project reflects his desire to create a secure and comfortable future.

This comes despite recent setbacks, including an assault case, which has seen his court appearances overshadowing his once-promising career.

Though still under construction, the mansion already showcases a blend of sophistication and grandeur, making it clear that Ntshumayelo is not just building a home but a symbol of his hard work and long-term planning.

Reactions to Ntshumayelo’s mansion progress

Kane:

"I'm sure he's not from Gauteng, Soweto, or Alexandra. Players become hobos and beggars after retirement... where’s he from?"

Landowner:

"This is beautiful; I’m happy for him. Behind every successful man, there is a woman."

Walter White:

"That’s great. Secure property first, then he can do whatever he wants with his money."

Thendo:

"He’s an inspiration to all other soccer players."

Pattino:

"Things I enjoy seeing for fellow black brothers."

Blackbone:

"Wow, he’s really pushing, hey? This is a beautiful mansion; you can even see it when it’s still in progress 😍. Love this for him ❤. He’s doing a fantastic job, maan 👏."

Thandani Ntshumayelo’s midfield mastery was key to Orlando Pirates’ success during his time at the club. Image Lorenz Kohler

Source: Facebook

Orlando Pirates career

Thandani Ntshumayelo, recognized for his calm presence in midfield, had a notable career at Orlando Pirates from 2011 to 2016.

He contributed significantly to the team, helping them secure the PSL title in the 2011-12 season and participating in various domestic cup finals, such as the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

His skill in managing the game and disrupting opposing plays garnered admiration from both his teammates and supporters.

Though his career faced setbacks, including a suspension in 2016, Ntshumayelo's influence at the club remains a defining part of his football journey.

His time at Pirates solidified his legacy as a skilled and resilient midfielder, known for his leadership on the field and work ethic.

Inside Andile Jali’s R17 million mansion

Briefly News has reported that Andile Jali, the well-known former Mamelodi Sundowns player, resides in an opulent mansion worth R17 million in the Eastern Cape.

This modern two-story home boasts a stylish black and silver interior, large mirrors, and a serene outdoor area complete with a duck pond.

Jali, recognized for his strong presence in midfield, displayed his extravagant lifestyle during a home tour with his then-wife, Nonhle Ndala, on The Plug YouTube channel.

While his professional career continues to thrive, Jali's personal life has attracted attention, with rumors of a breakup with Ndala and a potential new relationship with Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, sparking discussions on social media.

Source: Briefly News