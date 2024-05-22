Thandani Ntshumayelo's assault case was postponed for the second time to Wednesday, 12 June 2024, after he appeared in court on Tuesday, 21 May

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder was arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner on Saturday, 3 February 2024

Local football fans took to social media to express their sadness for seeing Bibo in court after a promising playing career

Former Orlando Pirates Midfielder Thandani 'Bibo' Ntshumayelo's faces assault charges. Image: RealNtshumayelo

Former Orlando Pirates star Thandani Ntshumayelo will have to wait longer to hear his fate regarding an assault case after it was postponed to Wednesday, 12 June 2024.

Known as Bibo, the former Pirates player was arrested on Saturday, 3 February, for allegedly assaulting his partner Itumeleng Alice.

Thandani Ntshumayelo's case was postponed

Bibo's assault case was postponed, according to the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Bibo's case was postponed for the second time to allow for mediation between himself and Alice.

Lawyer, Molefi Mtonjana, confirmed he would represent Bibo:

"I confirm my appearance on behalf of the court. I will be representing my client, who is present here with me."

Local football fans feel for Bibo

Mzansi football fans took to social media to express their sadness at seeing Bibo travelling to and from the court instead of a football field.

Felix Kali questions Bibo's mentality:

"Fame and money, once they reach you and you are not mentally fit, you will do all the wrong things."

Lepara La Nnete defends Orlando Pirates:

"Anger and abuse for ex-Pirates players."

ELprof Makatise admired Bibo:

"He was one of my favourites, but he never fulfilled the expectations, and he had so much talent."

Tutu Sekwati feels for Bibo:

"Misfortune is following him."

Rorisang Mora Phiri Mahase is disappointed:

"First, it was drugs; now, it's assault."

