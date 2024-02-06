The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player Thandani 'Bibo' Ntshumayelo was arrested for allegedly assaulting his lover

The star appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court after he was charged with common assault

Bibo is not the first professional football player to be charged with assault, as Lorch was also charged with assaulting his former girlfriend late last year

Former Orlando Pirates Player Bibo Ntshumayelo was released on bail. Image: Samuel Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Seems like South African professional football players can't stay away from trouble nowadays. Former Orlando Pirates central midfielder Thandani 'Bibo' Ntshumayelo was arrested on Saturday, 3 February 2024.

Thandani Ntshumeyalo allegedly assaulted his lover

The former 33-year-old football player Thandani 'Bibo' Ntshumayelo made headlines recently following his arrest. The former Orlando Pirates star appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Itumeleng Alice.

The star was released on R1000 bail and is due to appear again on Thursday, 4 April 2024. According to ZiMoja, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Ntshumayelo then allegedly became aggressive towards her, by slapping her across the face, grabbed her by her head and hit it against the wall. She further alleges that he then pushed her to the ground."

Bibo is not the first soccer player to be charged with assault, as Thembinkosi Lorch was also convicted for assaulting his former girlfriend late last year.

Ntshumayelo, who is a product of Supersports United, retired from his professional football career in June 2023 as his career turned upside down in 2015 when he was found with traces of cocaine in his blood, resulting in him getting banned from both professional and amateur football in 2016 after he tested positive for cocaine.

Lorch owing Fundiswa money stalls eviction

Briefly News previously reported on claims that Soccer player Lorch failed to throw Fundiswa out of his house because he owed her an estimated R140K. An investigator close to the matter shared that Lorch had plans to get an eviction order against Fundiswa after his arrest in 2020.

The South African states that Fundiswa requested Lorch pay her money back before she left. Allegations also suggest the soccer player was planning to use this information to paint a picture of how they supported each other emotionally, physically and financially before all hell broke loose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News