Bafana Bafana star, Fawaaz Basadien, shares his future football ambitions on his next move with him being linked with several clubs in the Premier Soccer League

The South African international also cleared the air about the possibility of joining one of the top clubs in the Betway Premiership

The Stellenbosch FC defender has been a transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs since last summer with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates also showing interest

Bafana Bafana star Fawaaz Basadien has shared his aspirations for a dream move he envisions for the future when he decides to leave his current club in the Premier Soccer League, Stellenbosch FC.

The South African international has been rated as one of the best fullbacks in the Betway Premiership since last season, and his performances have drawn interest from top clubs in the league, especially Kaizer Chiefs.

The Glamour Boys have made no secret of their interest in signing the Stellenbosch FC star and were reportedly negotiating with the Stellies for his signature.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Amakhosi city rivals Orlando Pirates were also said to be interested in the South African defender at some point last summer and during the January transfer window.

Despite the reports linking him with other clubs, Basadien is still with the Stellies and continues to deliver impressive performances every week.

With various clubs showing interest in the defender, Stellenbosch secured his future by offering him a new long-term deal, meaning all potential suitors will need to pay a hefty transfer fee before they can sign him.

Basadien speaks on next move amid links with Kaizer Chiefs

In a recent interview with FARPost, Basadien claimed he didn’t know which club he would play for next season, but he remained focused on his current commitments and disregarded the rumors linking him with other clubs.

"I’d say staying grounded is one of my strengths," he said. "My journey hasn’t been smooth — I’ve faced plenty of tough moments, and those challenges taught me a lot."

"Now that I’m playing at the highest level, I carry those lessons with me. I’ve had my fair share of lows, so I know the value of staying humble. My focus has always been on what I can control. I’m contracted to Stellenbosch, and that’s where my commitment lies. I just concentrate on giving my best for the club, nothing else."

Basadien on the dream of playing for a big club in the PSL

Basadien acknowledged that seeing some of his former teammates make big moves has fueled his own dream of eventually joining a top-tier club.

"Definitely, as a player, that’s always the dream — securing a move to a big club," he said. "Personally, I’d love to achieve that as well," the Stellenbosch FC left-back concluded.

The South African left-back was unable to guide Stellenbosch FC to the final of the CAF Confederation Cup, as they lost to Tanzanian side Simba SC in the semi-finals.

