Nasreddine Nabi has addressed Kaizer Chiefs fans after their home defeat against Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership over the weekend

The former Young Africans coach also insisted that the team are still on track and he defended the project he's working on at the club

The Tunisian mentor still has the chance to end the season on the high with the opportunity to end the club's trophy drought against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup still up for grabs

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi sent a message to the club’s fans after their home loss against Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat against the Bloemfontein side was the Soweto giants’ 11th loss of the season in the league, and they were without a win in their last six matches.

The Glamour Boys slipped out of the top eight on the Premier Soccer League table and might not be able to participate in the MTN8 competition at the start of next season.

The only positive thing happening for Amakhosi this season was their good run in the Nedbank Cup. They knocked out Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals and would be facing Orlando Pirates in the final next month.

Nabi explains why he believes Chiefs are still on track

Despite the recent poor performances and defeats in the Betway Premiership, Nabi insisted that his team was still on track and defended the project of the club.

The Tunisian coach claimed the club have a four step plan they mapped out before the start of the campaign.

"Winning one or two games doesn’t define the process — I think we all know that," Nabi explained. "If we’re serious about following a structured plan, then we have to think long-term, not get caught up in short-term results.

"We’re still on course with the four-step plan we’ve mapped out for the season. Each part plays a role, and you have to stay aligned with that bigger picture. Just because you win a match doesn’t mean the process is working — and a loss doesn’t mean it’s failing. It’s about consistency, not quick results."

What’s next for Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ next match would be against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership before they faced each other again in the domestic cup final.

The Soweto-based club still had the chance to finish the season on a good note if they could manage to beat their city rivals in the Nedbank Cup final and end their trophy drought.

Nabi confirms Bafana star has joined Chiefs' first team

Briefly News also reported that Nasreddine Nabi confirmed that a South African international had joined Kaizer Chiefs' first team after their win over Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup.

The Tunisian tactician also explained why the Bafana Bafana star had to be added to the senior team, as they were struggling with injury issues among the first-team players.

Source: Briefly News