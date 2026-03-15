Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has broken his silence concerning reports linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs since leaving Chippa United

The Soweto giants are currently looking for options to bolster their squad ahead of next season, and Nwabali is an option for them

The Nigerian international is currently without a club and he's expected to join a new team any time from now or wait till the summer

Nigerian shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali has been widely associated with a potential transfer to Kaizer Chiefs in recent weeks.

The Soweto giants have once again fallen short of expectations during the current campaign after going through a tough spell in the Betway Premiership. That situation suggests the club could look to make significant moves in the next transfer window to strengthen the squad.

With first-choice goalkeeper Brandon Petersen sidelined through injury, uncertainty has grown around the team’s goalkeeping options. Bruce Bvuma was in goal when the Glamour Boys lost against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby, and also against Richards Bay a few days after that.

One name frequently mentioned as a possible target for Amakhosi in the goalkeeping position is Nwabali, who has now addressed the speculation surrounding a possible move to the Soweto-based club on a free transfer.

Nwabali responds to Kaizer Chiefs speculation

The rormer Chippa United goalkeeper has reacted to reports linking him with a transfer to Kaizer Chiefs after leaving the Chilling Boys earlier this year.

The Nigerian goalkeeper recently became a free agent after leaving Chippa United, meaning he is available to sign with a new club without a transfer fee.

Speaking about the rumours, the Super Eagles goalkeeper suggested that much of the talk surrounding his future is speculative, with none of them being concrete.

According to him, discussions about potential clubs are simply part of the football rumours, often driven by fans who wish to see players move to certain teams.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper stressed that supporters should wait for an official announcement before believing any transfer reports. He explained that until he is officially unveiled or seen wearing a new club’s jersey, the stories remain nothing more than speculation.

Kaizer Chiefs’ goalkeeping options

Currently, Kaizer Chiefs have three senior goalkeepers in their squad: Brandon Petersen, Fiacre Ntwari and Bruce Bvuma.

Meanwhile, young goalkeeper Karabo Molefe has been sent out on loan for the remainder of the season to another Premier Soccer League club.

Should Nwabali eventually sign for the Glamour Boys, he could potentially arrive as a replacement for Fiacre Ntwari in the goalkeeping department. The Rwandan international is being linked with a move away from Amakhosi at the end of the season.

Nigerian football legend calls out SA players

Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian football legend has criticised South African players for not taking up a new challenge by moving to Europe.

The Super Eagles legend acknowledged the Premier Soccer League for being one of the best leagues in Africa, but wants Bafana Bafana stars to leave their comfort zone.

Source: Briefly News