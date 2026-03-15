Stanley Nwabali: Why Kaizer Chiefs Might Not Be the Perfect Club for Nigerian Star
Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been seriously linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs after leaving Chippa United at the end of the winter transfer window.
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The Nigerian international is still without a club since leaving the Chilli Boys and has constantly been linked with move to other top clubs both in the Premier Soccer League and outside the shores of South Afica.
The former Chippa United goalie is still yet to confirm his next club
Why Chiefs are not perfect side for Nwabali
Sports journalist Michael Afolayan in an exclusive chat with Briefly News explained why Nwabali might not be the perfect fit for Kaizer Chiefs.
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"Nwabali is out national team goalkeeper, and I want him to upgrade his level and move out of Africa," he said.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.