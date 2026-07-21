Kaya 959's Fresh Talk segment sparked a candid conversation about the most costly mistakes South Africans have made at work

The discussion was triggered by news of content creator Kumbi M crashing a loaned R1.1 million Audi S3 during a review in Pretoria

Listeners flooded in with confessions ranging from wrong invoices to accidentally ending a stocktake mid-count

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SA confesses to work mistakes that they had to pay for. Image: @filadendron/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

A segment on Kaya 959's breakfast show turned into a confessional booth on 14 July 2026. The conversation started after the hosts discussed car content creator Kumbi M, who crashed a loaned Audi S3 worth R1.1 million during a review test in Pretoria.

The on-air team shared their own costly work blunders first. One host recalled spilling tea on a laptop at a previous job. Another admitted to running up a phone bill of R10,000 a month for three months straight, while working as a reporter.

Listeners shared costly workplace mistakes, including a school employee who paid a R5,000 invoice shortfall, a worker who accidentally emailed company pay slips to all staff, and a retail employee whose stocktake error forced the company to redo the process and close for an extra trading day.

Briefly News previously reported that Motoring influencer Kumbirai Mtshakazi crashed a loaned R1.1 million Audi S3 in Pretoria, leaving the luxury car written off and sparking mixed reactions from Mzansi, while the incident prompted questions about driver responsibility.

View the X post below:

Mzansi Weighs In on the Show

South Africans on X joined the conversation under the @KayaON959 post:

@bhunganetj shared:

"I fell in love with a colleague, and when things didn't work out between us, coming to work became unbearable. It was difficult to separate my personal feelings from my professional responsibilities, and being around someone I still cared about made the workplace emotionally [challenging]."

@shhaarrkkk admitted:

"I lost a box of electric tapes, actually it was a whole order of electric tape. The cost was about 77k. Luckily it was a good financial year for the company so I didn't get fired."

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A South African taxi driver showcased a cashless tap-to-pay system using a wristband, allowing commuters to pay digitally, but the innovation divided Mzansi, with some praising convenience while others raised concerns about taxes and tracking.

Source: Briefly News