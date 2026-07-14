A content creator filmed a young South African taxi driver named Tokelo using a Tappy wristband device to collect digital fares

Commuters tap their smartphones against the driver's wristband to pay via Google Pay or Apple Pay, skipping the cash altogether

The video sparked a divided reaction online, with some celebrating the convenience while others raised concerns about tax exposure

A local influencer met up with a taxi driver using the tap-to-pay service. Image: @yungear

Source: TikTok

South African minibus taxis are getting a tech upgrade. A video posted by TikTok user @yungear on 19 June 2026 shows a young taxi driver named Tokelo using a wearable wristband device from a company called Tappy to collect fares digitally from passengers. Content creator Heith Dodgen captured the moment, showing how commuters hold their smartphones up to the driver's wristband.

A cashless commute hits the taxi rank

The tap instantly opens a secure digital payment page, allowing passengers to pay through services like Google Pay or Apple Pay. No cash, no change, no counting notes on a moving taxi. The shift is a notable one in a sector long known for its cash-only culture. For many South Africans, the daily taxi commute involves fishing for exact change or waiting while drivers sort through coins and notes. The Tappy wristband removes that friction entirely, making the transaction faster for both the driver and the passenger.

Watch the tap-to-pay TikTok video that got South Africa talking below:

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Mzansi reacts to the cashless taxi move

The video resonated widely, though not everyone agreed on what the change meant for the industry. South Africans in the comments had a lot to say on TikToker @yungearn's post.

User @Zuko Filtane said:

"SARS is very happy right now."

User @𝑵𝑲𝑹𝑬𝑬 asked:

"What if you're using Android? Does it still work 🤔?"

User @Ernest@YDE🇿🇦 warned:

"SARS will easily tax the taxi owners in South Africa. You are exposing your financial profile to SARS for them to look up in your bank accounts, and the tax man will take his cart."

User @http.ssiya joked:

"Finally, I can sit in the front 😆."

User @B commented:

"This is nice; we can even tip for a good experience."

User @mlando cautioned:

"This is a digital ID element for a tracking system. Don't stop using cash, you guys."

3 Briefly News taxi- related articles

A Cape Town man went viral after paying R200 to have an entire taxi to himself with no stops, sparking a massive online debate.

A South African taxi driver shared his intensive multi-day deep-cleaning routine, which took three days, earning high praise from local viewers.

A bold Mahindra bakkie driver in Gauteng earned widespread praise across Mzansi after blocking a taxi that attempted to drive into oncoming traffic until it got off the road onto the pavement.

Source: Briefly News