Keith Dodgen pulled off a clever prank at a Johannesburg supermarket using his bank card and a loaf of bread

The cashier was so confused after the payment went through that she called her supervisor over

South Africans online found the bread pay prank absolutely hilarious as they tried to relate to the cashiers

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A cashier at a Frontline Hyper store. Images: @keith.dodgen.9

Source: Facebook

Keith Dodgen, a Johannesburg-based content creator and IT student, left supermarket staff completely baffled after secretly hiding his bank card inside a loaf of bread and using it to pay for his groceries at Frontline Hyper.

The prank showed him casually opening a packet of bread in the store, slipping his bank card between two slices, and then heading straight to the till. He placed two loaves on the counter and let the cashier scan them without suspecting a thing.

When she gave him his total, he asked whether she accepted "bread pay" as a payment method. She looked confused. He then picked up the loaf hiding his card and tapped it against the card machine. The payment went through instantly.

Cashier calls in backup

The cashier stood frozen, unable to make sense of what had just happened. With no explanation for how a loaf of bread had settled a bill, she called her supervisor over. The supervisor was equally stumped and suggested getting the manager involved to find out whether "bread pay" was something they had ever heard of.

Watch the bread pay prank that left Frontline Hyper staff speechless here.

Mzansi loves the prank

South Africans online had a lot to say on Keith Dodgen's Facebook post:

@Edward Santos said:

"There's no need to ask the manager about that 😂😂 it's a bread pay mama 🤣🤣🤣 payment is done."

@Nelisiwe KaSodi Mkhungo wrote:

"Mara Keith you won't see heaven 😂"

@Nyeko Gift Menyuku shared:

"Funniest thing I saw today 😅😅😅"

@Sinethemba Sandile Mdeni joked:

"Manager, we have an issue. Someone just paid with their crust, did you know about that?"

More on funny SA pranks

Briefly News recently reported on a TikToker who tricked a monkey with a clever banana prank, leaving viewers divided.

recently reported on a TikToker who tricked a monkey with a clever banana prank, leaving viewers divided. A Spar in Randfontein left customers laughing with an unexpected twist during a spending challenge.

A content creator's juice pay prank on a Pick n Pay cashier had Mzansi in stitches, with many saying their own relatives would fall for it too.

Source: Briefly News