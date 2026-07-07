SPAR Greenhills in Randfontein, Gauteng shared a Facebook video featuring a playful spending challenge

A customer believed spending R100 would earn him a kiss before an unexpected twist changed everything

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes, praising the prank and sharing hilarious reactions

The gent "marinating" his lips after spending R100. Images: SPAR Greenhills

Source: Facebook

A funny spending challenge at SPAR Greenhills in Randfontein, Gauteng entertained South Africans after a customer misunderstood a playful promotion during a recently shared Facebook video.

The store shared the clip on 3 July 2026, showing a man expecting a kiss after spending R100. Instead, another man appeared from behind the cashier counter, leaving the surprised customer walking away without accepting the challenge.

The store captioned the video with a simple promise inviting shoppers to spend R100 and receive a kiss. The customer appeared convinced the reward would come from the cashier serving him.

Before collecting what he expected, the man carefully rubbed oil onto his lips and prepared himself. His confidence quickly disappeared after the unexpected reveal completely changed the moment.

Rather than accepting the surprise, the customer refused the kiss before turning around and leaving. The light-hearted prank ended there, while social media users enjoyed every second of the amusing encounter.

South Africans laugh along with the prank

Many Facebook users admitted that the customer’s confidence made the prank even funnier than expected. Others joked that they understood why he believed the offer sounded genuine before reality arrived.

Several viewers could not stop laughing at the moment he carefully prepared his lips beforehand. Others joked that the challenge deserved another version involving different prizes instead of unexpected kisses.

One commenter laughed that watching him prepare his lips made the entire prank unforgettable. Another admitted they already suspected the offer sounded too good before the surprise appeared.

Others joked that someone should create a drink called “Kiss” to avoid future misunderstandings completely. Another viewer playfully suggested repeating the challenge at Tops because someone there deserved a kiss.

Many users also joked that the supermarket deserved recognition for creating such a memorable prank.

Watch the video here:

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Source: Briefly News