Residents of Albany in Virginia, Free State, say they will boycott the upcoming local government elections

The community claims the government has promised them title deeds and housing sites for 19 years without delivering a single one

South Africans online are divided, with many urging residents to vote for alternative parties rather than stay home

Free State residents are boycotting the 2026 elections. Images: @SABCNews

Source: Twitter

Residents of Albany in Virginia, Free State, have declared they will not cast their votes in the upcoming local government elections. They say nearly two decades of broken promises over title deeds and housing sites have left them with no faith in the system.

The community gathered on 1 August 2026, women dressed in beanies and headscarves against the winter cold, singing and dancing together in what became a visible act of collective frustration. Their message was clear: the government only remembers them when election season arrives.

Residents say that for 19 years, they have been promised formal housing sites and title deeds. Not one has been delivered. They say officials show up during campaign periods, make commitments, and then disappear until the next election cycle.

Why refusing to vote could backfire

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa warns that choosing not to vote effectively hands power to others.

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"If you don't vote, someone else will make the decision for you," the IEC states.

The commission also notes that elections are decided by those who actually show up, meaning low voter turnout in a community can reinforce the very outcome residents want to change.

South Africans who watched the video were largely sympathetic to the community's frustration but disagreed strongly with their approach.

Mzansi responds to the Albany boycott

@UnityInSA asked:

"So how will NOT voting improve their situation? Surely they should be voting for an alternative party?"

@rzondo warned:

"Someone is fooling these communities. When you do not vote, you actually help those you do not like to win."

@stigano5050 noted:

"Voter education very important. The ANC will vote and win again."

Watch the Albany community's election boycott declaration below:

The Albany community's stand has opened a wider conversation about how marginalised South Africans can hold leaders accountable, and whether staying home on election day is protest or surrender.

More on the 2026 Local Government Elections

Briefly News recently reported on Helen Zille abseiling down a hijacked building in Johannesburg to highlight the city's inner-city crisis, rallying South Africans behind her ahead of the elections.

recently reported on Helen Zille abseiling down a hijacked building in Johannesburg to highlight the city's inner-city crisis, rallying South Africans behind her ahead of the elections. The IEC declared full operational readiness for the elections, with a record 620 political parties now registered.

Sunday, 2 August 2026, marked the final day for South Africans to register to vote in person ahead of the elections.

Source: Briefly News