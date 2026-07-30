The ANC Women's League publicly distanced itself from remarks Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba made about women in politics and younger romantic partners

Ramathuba made the comments during a house handover ceremony in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, earlier in July 2026

ANCWL secretary general Nokuthula Ngaba said the league's NEC would engage Ramathuba directly over the controversial statements

The ANCWL is not happy with Phophi Ramathuba's Ben10 statements. Image: Office of the Premier: Limpopo Provincial Government

Source: Facebook

LIMPOPO — The political leadership of Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba faces internal review following pushback from her own party's women's wing over claims regarding female politicians and younger male partners, commonly referred to as "Ben 10s".

According to IOL, the executive structure of the ruling party’s female branch resolved during its recent two-day summit to summon the provincial head for formal discussions. The dispute stems from a public event in Lulekani, where the newly appointed provincial leader alleged that romantic involvement with younger men directly triggers the political ruin and dismissal of female public servants.

Internal backlash follows municipal event

Party leadership formally severed its stance from the premier's statements, arguing that her assertions project a harmful stereotype regarding female governance and threaten internal solidarity. Administrative official Nokuthula Ngaba indicated that organisational leadership plans direct talks with Ramathuba to address the fallout from her address.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

During the Phalaborwa gathering, Ramathuba claimed that opportunistic partners routinely target female officials to gain leverage over departmental procurement and state budgets. She warned against relinquishing political authority to individuals lacking party credentials.

View the handover on Facebook below:

Although Ramathuba served nearly a decade managing the provincial health portfolio before securing the premiership in mid-2024, her choice of words provoked significant internal friction. The organisation maintains that framing the exit of women from governance as a consequence of personal relationships distorts the actual challenges facing women in public administration.

Ngizwe Mchunu slams Phophi Ramathuba

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the escalating tension between Ngizwe Mchunu and Ramathuba concerning the anti-illegal immigration movement and its impending protests in Limpopo. Mchunu argues that the province's residents face significant challenges from illegal immigration and vows to bring their grievances to the forefront, framing the upcoming march as a mission to bring relief to affected communities.

Source: Briefly News