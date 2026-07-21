A woman was filmed tasting roasted rat at an outdoor street market stall, pouring vinegar over the rodent before eating it

The video posted by @Sello_Libram on X sparked fierce debate about food culture and tradition across Africa

Eating wild rodents is a legal and culturally significant practice in several African countries, valued for its nutrition and affordability

A woman eating a rat. Images: @Sello_Libram/X

Source: Twitter

A street market food video is dividing the internet. X user @Sello_Libram posted a selfie-style clip of a woman tasting roasted rat at an outdoor stall, complete with a splash of vinegar, and the reactions have been pouring in ever since.

The video was filmed at what appears to be a roadside market in an African country, though the exact location is unclear. Bright sunlight and a casual, curious energy set the scene as the woman tried the snack for what seemed like the first time.

Rats on the Menu: A Cultural Tradition

What struck many viewers as shocking is, in several African countries, entirely ordinary. Across West and southern Africa, wild rodents such as the grasscutter (cane rat) and the African giant pouched rat are considered premium bushmeat. Their meat is lean, high in protein, and often described as having a flavour closer to chicken or pork than anything associated with the city rat most people picture.

In countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi and Zimbabwe, eating field rodents carries real economic and nutritional value. Wild rodents feed on grasses and crops, making their meat organic and low in fat. For rural communities, hunting or trapping them requires no capital, and selling them at roadside stalls is a meaningful source of household income. During droughts or periods of economic hardship, the practice becomes a critical food security tool.

Governments in Cameroon, Ghana and Nigeria have even formalised grasscutter farming as a state-backed agricultural industry, with training programmes aimed at poverty reduction and protecting forest biodiversity.

People Spooked by the Viral Rat Video

The clip drew a wide range of responses on the X page:

@LadyMpopi said:

"Imagine having her as your nanny and she shares her meals with your children 😭😭"

@MakaloRamokoena noted:

"Not in Lesotho we believe that rats are a jinx, seetho or senyama or bad luck hence we don't do anything with rats."

@zandy_thabethe asked:

"How do you stand there and eat a rodent? 🤢 Disgusting!!!"

Watch the street market tasting that sparked the debate here.

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Source: Briefly News