More than 800 snakes fled a flooded breeding facility in Hengzhou village, China, following severe typhoon-driven flooding

At least one villager was bitten and hospitalised, with venomous cobras confirmed among the escaped snakes

The footage alarmed viewers worldwide, with many joking about how they would react if they were the villagers

A snake breeding facility in Hengzhou village, China, was overwhelmed by floodwaters, sending more than 800 snakes slithering into surrounding streets and homes. CNN reported on the alarming incident, which quickly went viral after footage showed snakes camouflaged near walls and moving across muddy, flooded floors.

A Chinese village was taken over by snakes. Image: Pokrie / Pexels

Source: UGC

Local reports confirmed that at least one villager was bitten and taken to hospital. While the majority of the escaped snakes are non-venomous water and rat snakes, authorities warned that venomous cobras are also among those on the loose, raising serious safety concerns for residents in the area.

Typhoon Maysak fuels snake disaster in Guangxi

The escape is linked to catastrophic flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak across China's Guangxi region. The floods killed at least six people and affected roughly 375,000 residents. Video footage captured fast-moving, muddy torrents rushing past cliffsides and buildings, painting a picture of widespread destruction.

The combination of a typhoon disaster and hundreds of snakes loose in a village struck many online as almost unbelievable, which helped the story spread rapidly across social media platforms. In the highly unlikely event of finding oneself in an area with a high concentration of displaced snakes due to flooding, basic snake safety can save lives. Flooding forces snakes out of their natural habitats, making them desperate to find dry, elevated ground, meaning they are likely to hide inside homes, roofs, or up in trees. If you encounter snakes in large numbers, do not try to catch, kill, or handle them, as most bites happen when people try to confront the animal. It is crucial to watch where you step, wear sturdy boots, use a stick or flashlight to poke through debris before moving it, and keep a safe distance of at least 5 meters from any snake. If someone is bitten by a venomous species like a cobra, they must be kept as still and calm as possible to slow the spread of venom while being rushed immediately to the nearest hospital for anti-venom treatment. Watch the CNN footage of the snake escape and flooding below:

Viewers horrified by snakes in village

The video left people torn between laughter and genuine fear. Many cracked jokes about how they would handle the snake invasion. Read the comments below:

Snakes were slithering all over a Chinese village. Image: Deneen L Treble

Source: UGC

@kirwa joked with a sticker:

"Me leaving the city immediately 🫴"

@Kalleigh_406 said:

"Bro got me thinking that was the Loch Ness monster 😭"

@beemarie2809 admitted:

"I thought I wasn't afraid of snakes but I've been mistaken."

@GenericOpinion quipped:

"Could be worse. It could be my problem."

@Jackson Barkley suggested:

"We need Samuel L to do a movie there."

@j0yciegürl reacted with a sticker:

"Oh hell nahhhhh. I'd run so fast."

Ashmaster added:

"I hope everyone is safe over there as much as possible. May the person in the hospital recover soon too!"

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

Viewers on TikTok were amazed after a woman encountered a snake while driving in a video that amassed millions of views.

A KZN snake rescuer successfully removed a black mamba from a dark kitchen, and he only needed a flashlight to get it done.

A man removed a massive cobra, and he was only wearing flip-flops while getting the job done, which left many South Africans amazed.

Source: Briefly News