Dozens of coffins lined La Esperanza Cemetery in Venezuela as authorities began burying hundreds of earthquake victims who remain unidentified nearly two weeks after the country's devastating twin earthquakes

The death toll has risen to at least 3,535, while thousands more remain injured, homeless or missing as search-and-rescue operations come to an end and attention shifts to recovery and mourning

The heartbreaking scenes have moved people around the world, with many offering condolences to grieving families while others continue calling for more support for survivors still living in temporary shelters

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A worker painted graves for unidentified victims of the June 24 earthquake at La Esperanza Cemetery. Image: Miguel MEDINA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded at La Esperanza Cemetery after dozens of coffins were prepared for burial as Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes continued to claim more lives. Footage shared by @cbsnews on 7 July 2026 showed rows of coffins and newly dug graves awaiting victims of the disaster, which struck on 24 June 2026. As authorities continue identifying victims, the official death toll has climbed to 3,535, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in Latin America's recent history.

Hundreds laid to rest as rescue efforts end

Nearly two weeks after the powerful earthquakes flattened neighbourhoods across La Guaira and surrounding communities north of Caracas, emergency crews have largely shifted their focus from rescue operations to recovery efforts. At La Esperanza Cemetery, gravediggers have begun burying more than 150 unidentified victims, many of whom have yet to be claimed by relatives. Rows of simple white crosses now stretch across the burial site, each marking a life lost during the disaster.

Heavy machinery continues preparing additional graves as officials work through the growing number of fatalities. International rescue teams that travelled to Venezuela shortly after the earthquakes have now begun leaving the country after concluding that the chances of finding more survivors beneath the rubble are extremely low.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean. Image: Jesus Vargas

Source: Getty Images

Thousands remain homeless and missing

While rescue operations have ended, the humanitarian crisis is far from over. Officials say more than 16,700 people have been injured, while approximately 17,000 residents have been displaced after hundreds of buildings either collapsed completely or suffered severe structural damage.

Check out the TikTok video below

World mourns alongside Venezuela

The emotional footage shared by the news outlet @cbsnews prompted an outpouring of sympathy across social media, with people around the world expressing heartbreak over the growing death toll and the sight of so many unidentified victims being laid to rest.

ACMG Digital Co added:

“Condolences to all the families in Venezuela.”

Tonyrodriguez426 asked:

“What about their families? I’m sure they have family.”

Lauren wrote:

“I'm so sorry for everyone's loss, may they find comfort in one another and God.”

Attitude of Grattitude said:

“This is so heartbreaking.”

Whatisnotseen_project added:

“Thank y'all very much for all the love and support, people here in Venezuela really appreciate it. ❤️”

Amber Newell added:

“Hugs to all families losing their loved ones.”

SavedbyGRACE:

“Praying for the families of those lost. This is so heartbreaking.”

Valene Taylor shared:

“My sincere condolences to the families of Venezuela.”

Haner Naner said:

“My heart goes out to the people of Venezuela.”

Mig Chicas wrote:

“My heart breaks. 😭”

3 Other Briefly News stories about earthquakes

Rescue teams and volunteers in Venezuela are pleading for heavy machinery as they continue searching for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings after two powerful earthquakes.

At least 14 people have died after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines, damaging buildings and triggering tsunami warnings.

A Venezuelan mother has shared how she kept herself alive for nearly 30 hours under earthquake rubble by focusing on protecting her 18-day-old baby until rescuers reached them.

Source: Briefly News