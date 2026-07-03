A Zimbabwean woman in Yeoville says she’s now living in fear after violence broke out during recent protests

Yeoville’s already tough living conditions, marked by overcrowding and economic pressure

Recent anti-immigration marches have triggered mixed reactions across SA, exposing rising unease around migration and safety concerns

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Protestors march against illegal immigration. Image: @Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

A Zimbabwean woman living in Yeoville, Johannesburg, says she fears for her safety after violence reportedly broke out during the March and March demonstrations on Tuesday. GroundUp reported on 2 July 2026 that protests demanding the removal of undocumented immigrants were followed by incidents of destruction and attacks in the area.

Jestina Ngondoma said stones were thrown near her home and one narrowly missed her head. By Wednesday, residents were cleaning up broken glass and debris after reports of damaged property, looting and assaults.

Ngondoma said protesters shouted at immigrants and targeted people regardless of whether they had legal documentation. She also said her husband returned home with facial bruises after allegedly being assaulted during the unrest.

The couple has lived in South Africa for 24 years. Her husband reportedly holds a general work visa, while Ngondoma said she has struggled for years to secure a spousal visa through Home Affairs.

“We no longer feel safe in South Africa, because even people who are documented are being attacked.”

A Yeoville building in Johannesburg CBD. Image: @Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Living conditions in Yeoville

Yeoville has transformed from a once middle-class suburb into a densely populated, working-class area facing significant urban decline. Many buildings are now abandoned or illegally occupied, leading to overcrowded living spaces where multiple families often share single rooms while paying relatively high rents. Poor maintenance, informal rental arrangements, and building invasions have contributed to unsanitary and unsafe housing conditions.

Economic decline and disinvestment led to business closures, rising crime, and reduced formal housing options, pushing vulnerable groups, including migrants and unemployed residents, into informal accommodation. Although there are signs of gradual recovery with rising property values and the growth of a black middle class, many parts of Yeoville continue to experience overcrowding and unstable living conditions.

Read the full GroundUp report here.

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's 30 June anti-immigration marches sparked widespread debate and frustration both locally and internationally after fears of unrest grew across several cities. The demonstrations, led by groups calling for undocumented immigrants to leave the country, resulted in heightened security, business closures and reports of isolated incidents of violence and looting in some areas.

While many marches proceeded peacefully under heavy police presence, concerns remained over attacks on foreign nationals, with critics warning that legal immigrants were also becoming targets amid rising tensions around immigration and unemployment.

More Briefly News on immigration protests

A South African man went viral on TikTok after celebrating a new job opportunity and crediting the March and March movement for changing his circumstances, sparking mixed reactions online.

An elderly man’s Tswana-language comments on the March and March protests went viral after he weighed in on the debate, with many South Africans praising his calm delivery and perspective on the situation.

Former Patriotic Alliance-linked leader Teresa Nortje resigned from her position to publicly align herself with the March and March movement, saying she was making a stand after allegedly experiencing violent incidents linked to foreign nationals during earlier unrest.

Source: Briefly News