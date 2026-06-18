An elderly white man, affectionately called Oom Herman, has captured the hearts of South Africans after engaging in a fluent SeTswana debate about illegal immigration in the country. The fascinating cultural exchange, shared by TikTok user @tumzam82 on 15 June 2026, took place at a local convenience store. The lighthearted yet serious interaction has captured the attention of citizens across the nation.

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An elderly South African man has gone viral online for his view on the planned March and March protest on 30 June 2026. Image: @tumzam82

Source: TikTok

During the interaction, a North West man filmed his conversation with Oom Herman while testing political views. Speaking fluent SeTswana, Oom Herman navigated complex questions regarding national identity documentation, local laws, and the socio-economic impacts of illegal immigration. Rather than backing away from the sensitive subject, the elderly man laughed off questions about his own identity document before advocating unity, legal compliance, and structured immigration systems.

Multilingual elder applauded online

TikTok user @tumzam82 continuously pushed the topic of deporting individuals who lack legal identity papers, to which Oom Herman offered a balanced perspective on how divisive targeting can harm both small businesses and community unity. This talk is a conversation many locals are holding in different corners of Mzansi as the 30 June 2026 deadline nears, a date announced by activist groups as a protest day to remove illegal immigrants.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi online users were entertained by the outspoken Oom and noted that he spoke no lie.

User @user981540255284 said:

"Our uncle is going nowhere 🥰."

User @Chris ka jicks commented:

"Listen carefully to this guy's very wise words 👏 👌 🙌."

User @Wayy2 shared:

"😂Oupa knows his stuff 😂."

User @ThaboM asked:

"I like this man. When is the North West farmers' day?"

User @Cindy0 added:

"He speaks the truth."

User @ tshepangmotlhoki🦋🌸🌱

"Oh, he just reminded me of my late uncle 😂."

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Source: Briefly News