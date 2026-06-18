A post inquiring about the well-being of Afrikaner families who moved to the United States under a refugee program has started a large online discussion. Shared by user Reddit user @derpsnotdead on 17 June 2026, the post asked for updates on how these families are adjusting to their new lives. The post gained significant traction as people shared different stories about friends, families, and neighbours.

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A forum post looks at the lives of South African refugees in the United States. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

The forum responses showed that experiences were not the same for the families who are now living in America. While some settled in fine, others are facing unexpected challenges. The consensus among commentators is that the transition varies, and many families face identical structural hurdles that make settling down difficult, all while living in the country with no free medical care.

Document delays hold up employment

The biggest worries raised in the thread involve getting a Social Security Number (SSN) and an Employment Authorisation Document (EAD). Many viewers noted that obtaining these essential documents can take months. This administrative wait delays a person's chance to get a job, leaving many families unable to work or earn an income during their first few months in the country.

See the Reddit post here.

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User @BloodSteyn said:

"Don't forget that a doctor's visit can bankrupt you.

User @ burnaboy_233 commented:

"I am from the US. It’s tough. It takes months to get an SSN and EAD. Also, the job market isn’t too spectacular right now, and on top of that, the region in the country they go to.

User @derpsnotdead added:

"Maybe some are doing well, and others aren’t."

User @ StannVeal shared:

"These people have never seen what it’s like to really be a refugee."

User @ Careful-Total-3216 commented:

"Judging by the comments, it seems some people make it work for them, and others probably thought it would be a free ride."

User @Interesting-Most7854 said:

"There are mixed comments here."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaner refugees

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared their relocation journey moving from South Africa to Denver, while professing their love for Mzansi.

A young Afrikaner couple shared an informative video detailing their experience and how they fast-tracked progress within the US refugee program, impressing viewers.

An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.

Source: Briefly News