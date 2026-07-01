A Venezuelan mother has shared how she kept herself alive for nearly 30 hours under earthquake rubble by focusing on protecting her 18-day-old baby until rescuers reached them

Their rescue comes as emergency teams continue searching collapsed buildings across Venezuela, where fuel shortages and limited equipment have complicated rescue operations

The mother's emotional story has inspired millions online, with many praising her courage while attention remains focused on the growing humanitarian crisis following the deadly earthquakes

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Residents and rescue workers were searching through the rubble two days after an earthquake struck La Guaira, Venezuela. Image: Juan Pablo Arraez

Source: Facebook

A Venezuelan mother who survived nearly 30 hours trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed building has shared the heartbreaking promise she made to herself while protecting her 18-day-old baby during last week's devastating earthquakes. Speaking to ABC News after her rescue, the mother recalled repeating one thought throughout the ordeal:

"As long as he was alive, I was going to be alive."

The woman and her newborn son were pulled alive from the wreckage after spending more than a day buried beneath concrete following the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela's northern coast, leaving widespread destruction and thousands of casualties. Their rescue has become one of the disaster's most remarkable survival stories.

The bodies of earthquake victims were gathered by forensic workers at the seaport in La Guaira, Venezuela, on Monday, June 29. Image: Matias Delacroix

Source: Facebook

Mother focused on keeping newborn alive

The woman said her only concern while trapped was ensuring her baby survived. Despite being buried beneath collapsed debris with limited hope of rescue, she remained determined to stay alive for her son, who was just 18 days old when the building came crashing down.

The pair's survival comes as rescue teams continue searching through collapsed buildings across Venezuela following one of the country's deadliest earthquakes in more than a century. Entire neighbourhoods in the coastal city of La Guaira were reduced to rubble, with emergency crews racing against time to locate survivors.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Social media moved by mother's courage

The mother's story shared by the news outlet @abcnews has touched millions online, with many praising her determination to protect her baby despite the unimaginable circumstances. Many described her survival as miraculous, while others said her words perfectly captured the strength parents find when protecting their children.

Breezy commented:

“Mothers are absolutely incredible. 🤎”

iam_tika89 wrote:

“God is amazing, God is good. Thank you Lord 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Samantha commented:

“The power of mom’s love. 🥹🙏🏽"

Stephanie Morris said:

“The definition of ‘if there is a will there is a way’... a mom’s strength is unbelievable.”

Juni shared the quote:

“Mother is the name for God on the lips and hearts of all children.”

Bravera said:

“Women are the true protectors. I pray this beautiful woman is able to find peace.”

Chanel commented:

“God is still doing miracles! Thank you, Jesus. 🙏🏽”

Alison Garcia wrote:

“She’s a mother.”

Gloria Esmeralda said:

“God performs miracles every day; how can we doubt His existence 🤍🥹❤️.”

Hummingbird commented:

“Never underestimate the strength of a mother. 😊

3 Other Briefly News stories about earthquakes

Rescue teams and volunteers in Venezuela are pleading for heavy machinery as they continue searching for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings after two powerful earthquakes.

Passengers at Maiquetía International Airport were caught in terrifying scenes after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, forcing the airport to close due to damage.

A dramatic video of a grandmother's response during a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines amassed viral attention.

Source: Briefly News