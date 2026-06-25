Passengers at Maiquetía International Airport were caught in terrifying scenes after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, forcing the airport to close due to damage

At least 32 people have died, and more than 700 have been injured after magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes hit near Caracas, triggering a state of emergency

Rescue teams are searching for survivors in collapsed buildings while international assistance arrives to support recovery efforts following the devastating quakes

Passengers at Venezuela’s main international airport experienced moments of panic after two powerful earthquakes struck near the capital, Caracas, causing widespread damage, deaths and injuries across several regions. A video shared by @nbcphiladelphia on 25 June 2026 showed scenes inside Maiquetía International Airport as travellers reacted to the violent tremors that shook the country.

Several police officers in uniforms responded to a massive pile of structural rubble from a collapsed building. Image: Juan Barreto

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck first, followed just 39 seconds later by an even stronger magnitude 7.5 quake. The earthquakes were felt across several Venezuelan states and even in neighbouring Colombia. Maiquetía International Airport, which serves Caracas and is Venezuela’s busiest aviation hub, was forced to close after suffering significant damage during the seismic event.

Passengers inside the airport rushed to safety as ceilings, walls and infrastructure shook violently. The footage highlighted the fear and confusion many travellers experienced as the earthquakes unfolded. Authorities later confirmed that airport operations had been suspended while damage assessments and safety inspections were conducted.

Death toll rises as rescue efforts continue

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency after the disaster, confirming that at least 32 people had died while more than 700 others had been injured.

Emergency responders continued searching through collapsed buildings and rubble in affected areas, particularly in La Guaira and parts of Caracas where some of the worst damage was reported. The United States Geological Survey warned that casualties could rise significantly as rescue operations continue, while more than 20 aftershocks have already been recorded.

A shirtless man carefully climbed out of a window from a severely tilted and structurally compromised residential building. Image: Juan Barreto

Source: Getty Images

Buildings collapse in Caracas

The video by the page @nbcphiladelphia from Venezuela showed damaged apartment blocks, cracked buildings and structures that had partially collapsed. Officials said neighbourhoods including Los Palos Grandes and Altamira in Caracas were among the hardest hit. Residents described the earthquakes as the strongest they had ever experienced.

Journalist Nicole Kolster, who lives in Caracas, said she feared her building would collapse as the tremors shook her apartment. Countries including the United States, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Qatar have reportedly offered assistance to Venezuela's rescue efforts. US President Donald Trump also pledged support, saying American authorities were prepared to help the country respond to the disaster. Rescue teams continue searching for survivors while engineers assess damage to critical infrastructure across the country.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Source: Briefly News