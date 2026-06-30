Rescue teams and volunteers in Venezuela are pleading for heavy machinery as they continue searching for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings after two powerful earthquakes

Following devastating earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, emergency responders say a lack of specialised equipment is slowing rescue efforts in some of the country's hardest-hit areas

Communities across Venezuela are relying on volunteers and basic tools to search through rubble as authorities work to reach people trapped after the deadly earthquakes

A video shared by The Washington Post on 30 June 2026 captures the emotional moment a volunteer breaks down while pleading for equipment to assist rescue operations. The man cried for help that rescuers are struggling to move large sections of concrete by hand as families wait desperately for news of loved ones.

Rescuers continue to search for victims and work at a collapsed building after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake. Image: Jesus Vargas

Source: Getty Images

Rescue efforts are continuing across Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes devastated parts of the country, with emergency teams appealing for heavy machinery to help free people believed to be trapped beneath collapsed buildings. The disaster unfolded when a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck near Venezuela's capital region before being followed just seconds later by a stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake.

The back-to-back tremors caused widespread structural damage across several states, with buildings collapsing, roads cracking and essential infrastructure suffering extensive damage. Authorities later confirmed dozens of people had died, while hundreds more sustained injuries. The video shared publicly by the news outlet @washingtonpost showed the heartbroken man pleading for aid.

Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed building as a helicopter flies by in the background. Image: Jesus Vargas

Source: Getty Images

Rescue efforts hampered by limited equipment

One of the biggest challenges facing rescuers is the shortage of heavy equipment needed to remove collapsed concrete safely. In several affected communities, volunteers have resorted to using shovels, pickaxes, crowbars and their bare hands to dig through debris while waiting for excavators and cranes to arrive.

Search teams have warned that the first few days after a building collapse are critical for locating survivors, making access to specialised rescue equipment particularly important. The emotional appeal shown in the video highlights the difficulties facing communities where emergency resources are limited compared to larger disaster response operations.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Internet touched by heartbroken man

People in the comments shared their thoughts of the natural disaster. Some said they hope the first world countries are using their taxes to help.

KboGenx asked:

“Didn’t Trump say he was now president of this country? What’s he doing?”

Michellet asked:

“Where is the president? Why isn't he helping these people?”

Rhiannon commented:

“The owners of heavy machinery manufacturers need to step up.”

Amanda commented:

“When I was a kid, celebrities would have already organized a fundraiser.”

CentaurXX commented:

“The USA is helping, along with many other countries. Read the news.”

Nazlin asked:

“Why are other countries not helping with heavy machinery?”

Kick Realtor commented:

“Trump will help, but the media will say differently. Prayers to everyone there.”

Lettyloboscooks asked:

“Where is the humanitarian aid?”

Unyque Bullock asked:

“Is there an American company that can help?”

User7498926133711 joked:

“That shirt would resell on Depop for good money.”

KK asked:

“Why doesn’t their government want to provide more help?”

Rubenmendez7136 commented:

“Socialism doesn’t care about infrastructure or disasters.”

dozapapi commented:

“Heartbreaking. I wish our tax dollars could go to this cause.”

Mech commented:

“It’s 2026 and they don’t have heavy equipment.”

Nallely Chavez asked:

“Is the USA helping?”

honorawhitakermead commented:

“I hear your grief and frustration.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about earthquakes

Passengers at Maiquetía International Airport were caught in terrifying scenes after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, forcing the airport to close due to damage.

A dramatic video of a grandmother's response during a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines amassed viral attention.

At least 14 people have died after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines, damaging buildings and triggering tsunami warnings.

Source: Briefly News