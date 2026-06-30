An outdoor writer shared a deep dive into why national parks around the world, including the Kruger National Park, are seeing tourist deaths

He pointed out that parks everywhere face a difficult balancing act between keeping attractions open to visitors and having enough staff and resources

Recent incidents at Kruger, including a hunting rifle accident and a violent hijacking near the park's border, have raised fresh questions about safety for tourists

A young man out in the wilderness. Images: @wessiler/Substack

Source: UGC

A young man known for sharing outdoor and camping content has sparked a conversation about why national parks, including the Kruger National Park, keep seeing tourist deaths.

Wessiler shared his thoughts in a newsletter post, drawing attention to a pattern seen at national parks around the world where the pressure to keep attractions fully open does not always match the resources available to manage visitor safety.

His point was that the running of a national park safely needs enough rangers, guides and support staff on the ground. When parks are pushed to stay open at full capacity without enough people managing the risks, something inevitably has to give, whether that is the natural resources themselves or the safety of the people visiting.

What has happened at Kruger recently

The Kruger National Park spans roughly two million hectares and welcomes millions of visitors every year.

The majority of those visits pass without incident, but a few recent tragedies have put safety back in the spotlight.

In June 2026, a Canadian tourist was accidentally shot and killed by a field guide's hunting rifle during a bush braai, an incident that is still under police investigation.

In May 2026, an elderly Mossel Bay couple, Ernst and Dina Marais, were hijacked and stabbed to death near Crooks' Corner in the remote northern Pafuri region. Two suspects from Mozambique were later arrested in connection with their deaths.

Because Kruger shares a border with neighbouring countries, SANParks and the South African Police Service continue to strengthen border security.

They have expanded surveillance technology and increased patrols to reduce cross-border crime and protect visitors.

Authorities have not suggested that staffing shortages played a role in either of the recent Kruger incidents, but the broader conversation about how parks balance access and safety remains important for travellers planning a visit.

A reminder for travellers

These incidents serve as a reminder that even in one of Africa's most loved wildlife destinations, safety requires constant vigilance from both visitors and authorities.

Tourists are encouraged to follow guide instructions closely, stay alert during game drives, and remain aware of their surroundings at all times.

Wild animals. Images: Patrick van Katwijk / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on the Kruger National Park

Briefly News recently reported on a Kruger safari driver who pulled off a jaw-dropping reverse escape from a charging rhino. The moment had South Africans completely on edge.

recently reported on a Kruger safari driver who pulled off a jaw-dropping reverse escape from a charging rhino. The moment had South Africans completely on edge. New details emerged about how the Canadian tourist died at Kruger, and the claim about what he was doing in his final moments has sparked fresh calls for tighter firearm safety rules.

Police are reportedly closing in on the suspects behind the hijacking and murder of an elderly couple near Kruger. This was after a discovery in neighbouring Mozambique gave investigators a major lead.

Source: Briefly News