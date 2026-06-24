New claims are shaking up the story around how a Canadian tourist was shot at Kruger National Park

Tourist was reportedly hit while walking away, sparking fresh calls for tighter firearm safety rules

Public backlash grows as questions mount over accountability and wildlife safety management

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Nick Duranty gives new details about Canadian tourist shot at Kruger National Park. Image: @Nick Duranty

Source: Facebook

Ranger and K9 expert Nick Duranty, posted an update on 24 June 2026, adding new claims about the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a Canadian tourist at Kruger National Park.

Duranty says a friend of the tourist has now spoken out saying the Canadian tourist was not the person who requested to see the firearm. Two other tourists are said to have approached the guard, after which the firearm allegedly discharged accidentally, hitting the victim, who was reportedly walking away at the time.

“So the tourist that got shot, he wasn't the one who actually went and requested to look at the firearm. It was actually two other tourists. Now this guy actually got shot while walking to the bathroom, and nobody even realized that he was shot until half an hour later when he was found.”

He stated that the guard was armed due to threats of a leopard in the area.

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Guides gun accidently discharged hitting the victim. Image: @Xavier Duvot

Source: Getty Images

Calls for firearm safety after Kruger shooting saga

Briefly news previously reported that the incident, which involved a Canadian tourist who was accidentally shot by a guide in Kruger National Park, had many South Africans questioning how the situation was handled. Though not knowing the full details surrounding the situation, calls for stronger training and accountability for armed personnel working in public conservation spaces were made. The incident left viewers split between blaming possible negligence in firearm handling and pointing to the complexities of managing security in wildlife areas.

View the Facebook video below:

Social media users were left with questions

South Africans took to the comment section to raise their questions and reactions to the update. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:

Craig Frau questioned:

“So Guide was negligent. He should have made sure that the rifle was safe, as in completely unloaded, before showing the rifle to anyone. Maybe I'm wrong in saying that.”

Sean de la Harpe-Parker said:

“You know firearms, and you know how we walk when we have a rifle. We never chamber a round unless we are confronted…”

Alan Burgess asked:

“How do firearms ‘accidentally’ go off?”

Tsietsi Ishmael warned:

“Always point a firearm in a safe direction”

Andries Marais said:

“Not accidentally. Negligently. And who can say - maybe even recklessly.”

Daryl Balfour reflected:

“I always carry ‘one up’ (handgun), and thus every firearm to me is always ‘loaded’ and therefore deadly…”

More Briefly News on the Kruger National Park incident

A firearm incident at Kruger National Park in which a Canadian tourist was accidentally shot has sparked public outrage online, with many South Africans calling for improved training, stricter firearm handling protocols, and greater accountability for armed personnel in wildlife areas.

An arrest has been made following the fatal shooting of a Canadian tourist at Kruger National Park, as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and possible negligence involving firearm handling in the park.

A Canadian tourist has died after being shot in an incident at Kruger National Park, prompting an investigation into how the shooting occurred and raising concerns about safety and firearm handling in the park.

Source: Briefly News