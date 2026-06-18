Arrest made in fatal Kruger National Park shooting of Canadian tourist
MPUMALANGA– The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a Canadian tourist who was shot and killed in Kruger National Park on 17 June 2026.
According to African Times, a concession operator was arrested on 18 June after cases of culpable homicide and reckless handling of a firearm were opened. The tourist was allegedly shot when the concession operator unexpectedly discharged a firearm he was handling. The police revealed that the 69-year-old tourist approached the concession operator and asked if the rifle he was holding was real. The operator demonstrates that it was a real firearm, and during the demonstration, he allegedly discharged the firearm. The tourist was shot in the upper body and was declared dead shortly afterwards.
SANParks confirms incident
In a statement that the South African National Parks (SANParks) released on its website, SANParks confirmed the incident. The tourist was part of a group booked outside the park and had a busy braai when the incident happened. SANParks conveyed its condolences.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za