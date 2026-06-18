MPUMALANGA– The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a Canadian tourist who was shot and killed in Kruger National Park on 17 June 2026.

A Kruger National Park employee was arrested after a tourist was killed. Image: Rawf8

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According to African Times, a concession operator was arrested on 18 June after cases of culpable homicide and reckless handling of a firearm were opened. The tourist was allegedly shot when the concession operator unexpectedly discharged a firearm he was handling. The police revealed that the 69-year-old tourist approached the concession operator and asked if the rifle he was holding was real. The operator demonstrates that it was a real firearm, and during the demonstration, he allegedly discharged the firearm. The tourist was shot in the upper body and was declared dead shortly afterwards.

SANParks confirms incident

In a statement that the South African National Parks (SANParks) released on its website, SANParks confirmed the incident. The tourist was part of a group booked outside the park and had a busy braai when the incident happened. SANParks conveyed its condolences.

Source: Briefly News