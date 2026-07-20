A Temminck's pangolin named Percival was recovered during a sting operation by the Malmesbury Stock Theft Unit on Mandela Day

CapeNature inspector Asgar Vahed cut short his leave and worked through the night to keep the endangered animal alive

Airlink and Impact for Wildlife stepped in to fly Percival to Johannesburg for specialist care

A team of specialists came through to rescue Percival. Image: Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital

Source: Facebook

A pangolin named Percival became the unlikely centrepiece of a Mandela Day story that moved thousands of South Africans online.

On 18 July 2026, the Malmesbury Stock Theft Unit recovered Percival, a Temminck's pangolin, during a sting operation targeting wildlife traffickers. What followed was a race against time involving an inspector on leave, a veterinarian who had never treated one of the world's most trafficked mammals, and an airline that answered a desperate call for help.

CapeNature Environmental Management Inspector Asgar Vahed received word about Percival while he was on leave. He set aside his own plans without question, working closely with the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital team to stabilise the frightened animal and locate a vet willing to take on an emergency case.

Dr Lynne Klug stepped up. Working alongside the JWVH veterinary team remotely, she provided emergency treatment that gave Percival a fighting chance at survival.

A sleepless night and an urgent flight

After twelve hours of anxious monitoring, it became clear that Percival needed specialist care that could only be provided in Johannesburg. Airlink and Impact for Wildlife coordinated quickly to make the flight possible. Vahed travelled with Percival, and the pair landed in Johannesburg within hours of the decision being made.

The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital shared the story on Facebook on 19 July 2026, framing it as a true reflection of Nelson Mandela's legacy. The post noted that Mandela's compassion extended beyond people to the natural world, and that protecting threatened species is part of building a more just society.

Temminck's pangolins are among the most trafficked animals on the planet, targeted for their scales and meat in illegal wildlife trade networks across Africa and Asia.

5 Facts About Pangolins

Pangolins, also known as “scaly anteaters”, get their name from a Malay word meaning “roller” because they curl into a protective ball when threatened. There are eight species found across Africa and Asia, but all face extinction threats. They are the world’s most trafficked mammals, targeted for their meat and keratin scales. Conservation groups are working to protect them from poaching and habitat loss.

South Africans praised everyone involved in Percival's rescue:

@Dechante Lucille Van Rensburg wrote to Vahed directly:

"Some people break under stress. Some people get bitter when the world is heavy. You do neither. You keep going. You go above and beyond and you do it while holding onto the most important thing, your heart. A heart that protects God's creation. That kind of perseverance changes things. That kind of love matters. We need more people like you."

@Dana Clifford-Mundy said:

"What a privilege to be able to help this little guy. I'm so glad he was rescued before it was too late."

@Helene Ferreira wrote:

"Bless everyone involved. Pray that sweet Percival will recover well. Please keep us updated."

@Liezl Benn Berry added:

"What a beautiful story, kindness matters."

More Briefly News Stories on animals

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A viral video of a woman bathing what appeared to be a hyena in a bathtub left South Africans amused, with social media users jokingly pretending the wild animal was just an unusual dog breed.

A 21-year-old Limpopo man has been arrested after allegedly raping and killing 12 goats, with the case prompting the SPCA to call for stronger action against animal cruelty.

Source: Briefly News