Reports suggest that SAPS Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed an 18-year-old girl was permanently disabled in the shooting that allegedly targeted Tebogo Thobejane

The shooting took place in Sandton in October 2023, when Thobejane was on her way home from a night out

Former Muvhango actress, Tebogo, has previously spoken about the emotional weight of facing the families of those caught in the crossfire

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Police report 18-year-old girl left paralysed following Tebogo Thobejane shooting. Image: tebogothobejane

Source: Instagram

New shocking details have emerged about the October 2023 Sandton shooting that targeted media personality Tebogo Thobejane. According to reports, SAPS Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe recently confirmed that an 18-year-old girl was left permanently disabled after being caught in the crossfire during the incident.

The revelation on Monday, 20 July 2026, after Tebogo attended the courtroom where Cat Matlala appeared. This case reignited public interest in the case, particularly because the victim would have been even younger at the time of the shooting in 2023. X blog page, Inside Out News SA reported on X. Tebogo also revisited the scene of the shooting during the trial period, describing how heavily the ordeal had weighed on her.

Thobejane has publicly accused her former partner, businessman Vusimizi "Cat" Matlala, of orchestrating the assassination attempt against her. Following his arrest, she broke her silence via a statement.

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She spoke about the emotional burden the shooting has placed on her, including having to face the families of the other victims caught up in the violence.

Mzansi has reacted to the latest in Tebogo's story:

@BrownOxx wrote: "I want Cat Matlala in prison, but this Tebogo Thobejane baddie must spare us, please. I am sorry, but this woman will never be a victim to me, and I believe she knows much more than she has told investigators, but is overplaying the assassination victim card."

@Ndaba_2025 added: "She must also be arrested; these buddies eat corruption money, and when tabs dry out, they become victims."

Police reported that an 18-year-old girl was left paralysed following the Tebogo Thobejane shooting. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo's revealing outfit in court causes stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tebogo Thobejane's revealing blue lace outfit stole the spotlight during her latest court appearance.

X users were sharply divided, with some criticising her fashion choice as disrespectful to the courtroom.

Source: Briefly News