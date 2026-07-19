A South African content creator shared how she pulled in thousands from brand partnerships in a single year

She backed her claims with bank notification screenshots showing payments ranging from R500 to R55,000

South Africans flooded the comments with questions about taxes, engagement struggles, and requests for her coaching tips

A South African content creator posted a TikTok video on 18 July 2025 breaking down exactly how she earned over R350,000 from brand deals in 2025. The internet had a lot to say about it.

Woman shares how much money she made as a creator. Image: @molly_bave

Source: TikTok

In the video, the creator, known as Molly on TikTok, filmed herself in what looks like a bathroom, casually talking viewers through her approach while banking notification screenshots from African Bank and Nedbank flashed on screen.

South Africa explains how she made money from content

Rather than chasing every paid opportunity, Molly said she focused on using products naturally before approaching brands, letting her personality come through, and staying consistent with her posting. She also credited international brand partnerships and building a clear personal niche as key parts of her strategy.

The video by @molly_bave struck a nerve because it combined an income reveal with what felt like genuine, practical advice, rather than vague motivational content. Watch the video of the young lady below:

Mzansi discusses creator opportunities

The comments section lit up with a mix of admiration, curiosity and humour. The tax question came up more than once, with both @DJ Lolo and @Bree asking how creators handle SARS on income like this. Read the comments below:

@tshepy_unfiltered wrote:

"Imagine how much Grace makes if she made over R350k"

@Bontle said:

"It's a lot. I made R6k this year for tagging them on my video using their products. 🥰"

@godi_mab.z🫧💋 shared:

"This is my sign 😭🫰🏽"

@SYMT asked:

"I want to, but how do you guys deal with the bullying and people being in your business 24/7 😩"

@Lwethu🤍 joked:

"But the engagement?"

@DJ Lolo quipped:

"What about SARS 😫"

@Sindy🥹🦋 wrote:

"Ay ntomb angikhokhe and you help me if I can make so much money; why do I cry over just R800? I've been doing content for years and never worked for a single brand... I am waiting for my UIF, and I am coming."

@YT: All things Jane added:

"I have no excuse shame, let me take myself seriously and not focus on the negative 🙌🏾"

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A South African woman who turned to entrepreneurship after facing unemployment, posting her inspiring journey on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News