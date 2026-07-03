A 53-year-old woman turned her hands-on talent into a way to put food on the table, with her handmade creations

Mzansi peeps quickly filled the comments with support, while some viewers came through with ideas

Similar local success stories show that a small side hustle can sometimes grow into something much bigger than expected

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Marlyn shows off her crochet products. Image: @madelein26845

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared by user madeleine26845 on 23 June 2026 has left Mzansi emotional after showing 53-year-old Marlyn introducing her handmade crochet toys as a way to earn a living.

She goes on to explain that she is unemployed and depends on her craft to survive. The woman said she is unemployed and does not receive a SASSA grant. She relies on her crochet work for income and asked the public to support her by buying available items or requesting custom-made pieces, which she makes with care. She explains:

“Hello everyone, I'm Marlyn, I'm 53 years old. I make these crocodiles and soft toys with lots of love and care.”

A neighbour named Neoleen also said that Marlyn once earned an income caring for an elderly woman, but lost that job when the family relocated. She now relies fully on crochet work to make ends meet.

Visibility is important. Image: @SOPAimages

Source: Getty Images

How crochet makers can earn money

According to a crochet blog, crochetpreneur, making money from crochet comes down to a simple formula: good products + being seen + having different income sources = a working business.

First, the work itself must be worth buying. That means making quality items people actually want, like toys, clothing, or custom pieces.

Next is visibility. If nobody sees your work, nobody buys it. That’s why posting on social media, building an audience, and sharing regularly is important.

Finally, variety keeps the money coming in. Instead of relying on one thing, crochet creators can earn in many ways:

They can sell finished items, digital patterns, or even kits. Some teach crochet through classes or workshops. Others make money from YouTube, blogs, or podcasts through ads and sponsorships.

More advanced options include selling memberships, coaching others, licensing designs, or publishing pattern books.

The key idea is not to depend on one income stream, but to mix several so the business stays stable and grows over time.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts with offers and support

South Africans filled the comments with emotional support, orders, and suggestions to help her grow her small business. This is what Mzansi said on the page:

Laurie Barron 🇨🇦 said:

“Do you have a GoFundMe? That’s easier for us in North America (Canada).”

BossladyHayley asked:

“Madeline, I'm looking for someone to make puppets for my daycare. Can you make?”

DonnyWalker commented:

“She should set up her products on Takealot as a seller🙏”

Charmaine van Zyl said:

“You should have a small stall somewhere. I'm sure people will buy it because it's beautiful.”

Jabulani Nhlapo questioned:

“How come you don't have a Sassa grant?”

mpume mngadi urged:

“Guys, let us support her by buying even if you won't use, buy for a neighbour's child”

More Briefly News Stories on small businesses

A Briefly News article highlighted how a man from Daveyton’s R5 cologne-selling hustle impressed Mzansi and got people reconsidering how small, affordable business ideas can grow into income opportunities.

A Briefly News article highlighted how a Diepsloot woman built a thriving braai business that reportedly earns up to R60,000 a month after local customers became loyal to her food and refused to eat elsewhere.

A Briefly News article profiled a township entrepreneur making around R100,000 per month, highlighting how determination and smart business moves turned a local hustle into a growing success story.

Source: Briefly News