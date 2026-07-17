A South African woman marked the opening of her new salon by cutting the ribbon at the entrance

She broke into a celebratory dance inside as family and friends flooded in to capture the milestone

Mzansi flooded the comments with pride, with many asking for the location so they could show support

A salon owner was beaming with joy at the grand opening of her business. Image: @naytholo

Source: Twitter

A South African woman realised her dream of business ownership a reality on 15 July 2026, opening the doors to her very own salon and celebrating in the most joyful way possible. The clip, posted by @naytholo on X, showed the woman cutting the ribbon at the entrance of her new salon before stepping inside and breaking into a celebratory dance. Her loved ones moved in around her, phones out, capturing every second of the moment she had clearly worked hard to reach.

A moment worth celebrating

The energy inside the salon was electric. Guests filled the space, taking photos and videos of the newly launched establishment as the owner soaked it all in. It was the kind of scene that stops people mid-scroll. South Africans watching the clip did not hold back.

Watch the salon opening that has Mzansi celebrating on the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to the salon launch

Many viewers celebrated alongside her in the comments, and others were quick to ask where the salon was located, eager to support a fellow South African building something of herself.

User @hervoice50 said:

"I am happy for her, yes, wena stranger."

User @Melani_020 wrote:

"What a win 🤞🏾🤌🏾."

User @Brucemathias2 shared:

"We shall come."

User @limavu added:

"Congratulations, sisi; now register the business and get more funding. Register with a SETA to train others as learnerships. You will eventually have your own school 🙏🏿."

User @Lu_theriver said:

"Girls are winning."

User @DeevhahD wrote:

"My wish is that service delivery becomes non-negotiable and the respect of every individual entering the business premises. Well done, congratulations and good luck 🙌🙏."

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Source: Briefly News