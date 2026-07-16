A young South African couple marked their third anniversary with a cosy celebration spread at home

Their setup featured Roman's Pizza, KFC, wine, snacks, and a chocolate cake with a lit candle

Viewers flooded the comments, saying the celebration was far from small; it was everything

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A woman and her boyfriend spoiled themselves on their third anniversary. Image: @hlogi_baloyi0

Source: TikTok

A young South African couple showed Mzansi that love does not need to be expensive to be meaningful. TikTok user @hlogi_baloyi0 posted a video on 11 July 2026 capturing the pair's third anniversary celebration, and it quickly struck a chord with viewers across the country. The woman explained that they decided to keep things low-key for the occasion.

Three years worth celebration

Behind her, her partner sits on the bed holding a cake, smiling from ear to ear. Spread out in front of them is a spread that tells a different story: Roman's Pizza, KFC, snacks, wine, and a gold "3" balloon pinned to the wall behind them. The couple's setup may have been put together without fanfare, but the warmth in the room was impossible to miss. The combination of comfort food, a glowing candle and a partner beaming with pride captured exactly the kind of love that feels real and grounded.

Watch the TikTok anniversary video that moved Mzansi below:

Mzansi reacts to the couple's anniversary

For many viewers, the video was a reminder that the most meaningful moments are often the ones shared quietly, away from the pressure of grand gestures and social media expectations. South Africans in the comments had a lot of love to pour out:

User @Baks said:

"Please never let social media reduce huge things. This is huge and nice; people need to get in touch with reality."

User @ThabangMonesi wrote:

"Small? Chomi, this is big. It's so cute 🥰."

User @tweested shared:

"Even the smallest things matter; happy 3rd anniversary, bandla 🥺❤️."

User @Browny added:

"It's your turn, sisi🌼 🌸."

User @love.yourzz💋 said:

"Hope you enjoyed ❤️."

User @Felicia wrote:

"I love this for you guys 🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about anniversaries

A South African man named Philani Mnisi posted a video documenting his decade-long relationship journey with his wife, touching the hearts of many viewers.

A woman celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with her older husband and shared moments from their wedding day.

A Cape Town man celebrating his fifth sobriety anniversary openly shared his challenging nine-year struggle with substance dependency, offering a profound personal account.

Source: Briefly News