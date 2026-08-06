DJ Zinhle addressed questions about her marriage to Murdah Bongz during an appearance on the L-Tido Podcast

The DJ hinted that they completed their traditional wedding but revealed why a white wedding hasn't happened yet

Zinhle teased that when they do eventually tie the knot in a white wedding, it will be an unforgettable event

DJ Zinhle revealed that she and Murdah Bongz haven’t had a white wedding yet. Image: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle finally lifted the lid on her marriage to explain why there are no wedding photos with husband Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mohosana.

Appearing on the L-Tido Podcast on 5 August 2026, the DJ and serial entrepreneur was pressed about the couple's relationship status after reports that they had married in 2022 circulated without any photographic proof to back them up. At the time, it was rumoured that Bongz had only paid lobola for Zinhle.

Host L-Tido even joked that the ceremony must have been "top secret," suggesting guests were made to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Why DJ Zinhle hasn't had a white wedding

Zinhle laughed off the teasing and hinted that she and Murdah Bongz did go through a traditional wedding ceremony, which in South African culture involves the couple honouring their respective cultural heritage and roots. However, they are yet to hold a white wedding, the formal celebration typically marked by a tuxedo and classic white bridal gown.

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She explained that the delay was a matter of timing and shared priorities.

"We have plans to have a wedding. There are certain things we want to finish, certain projects we want to finish building before we can have a wedding."

One of those projects, as Briefly News recently reported, is the retirement home the pair have been constructing together. For Zinhle, building a solid foundation before celebrating publicly is simply the approach that works for both of them.

"You see me and Murdah? We are so aligned, super aligned," she told L-Tido, describing how being in perfect sync with her partner has shaped the decisions they make as a couple.

DJ Zinhle explained that she and Murdah Bongz are in perfect alignment about where they want to be in their lives, and a white wedding hasn't been a priority. Image: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

While the wait has apparently tested the patience of her mother, Zinhle is unapologetic about their pace. She acknowledged the frustration but was clear that she and Murdah Bongz are "doing things at their own pace."

And when that day does eventually arrive, she promised it will be worth it.

"Let me tell you, when Murdah and I have a wedding, you will know. It's going to be the most epic, fun wedding of all time."

The mother of two's candid remarks offer a rare glimpse into how the couple navigates public curiosity while staying true to their shared vision for their life together.

Watch DJ Zinhle's interview below.

DJ Zinhle speaks on friendship with Pearl Thusi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared DJ Zinhle's explanation of what happened between her and Pearl Thusi.

Following speculation that the former besties had quietly ended their friendship, Zinhle finally shared insight into their complex relationship, saying there was more that fans didn't know.

Source: Briefly News