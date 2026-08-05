DJ Zinhle appeared on the L-Tido Podcast and addressed long-running questions about her friendship with Pearl Thusi

Zinhle described their bond as more of a sisterhood, but acknowledged the two have gone through rough patches over the years

The DJ explained how living in different phases of life and no longer sharing a home changed the dynamic between the two

DJ Zinhle finally addressed the rumours that she and Pearl Thusi had fallen out. Images: djzinhle, pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle has finally broken her silence on her friendship with actress and media personality Pearl Thusi, and her answer may surprise those who assumed the two had fallen out for good. Speaking on the L-Tido Podcast on 5 August 2026, Zinhle was candid and unapologetic about the bond she shares with the former Queen Sono star.

When asked directly, "A lot of people always talk about you and Pearl's dynamic. Are you guys still friends?", Zinhle did not hesitate. "We're definitely friends, 100%. I think we are sisters more than friends," she said. "Have we had moments here and there where we weren't getting along? 100%. But Pearl is my forever girl."

Why DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi aren't close anymore

Zinhle offered some context around why fans began to notice the pair drifting apart. She revealed that the two once lived together in Pearl's house for roughly three years, which was the reason fans grew accustomed to seeing them side by side. Once Zinhle moved into her own home further away, the frequency of their appearances together naturally declined.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

She also pointed to their different life stages as a key factor.

"Proximity, and being in different phases in our lives; I'm married with kids, she also has a kid, but we live different lives versus how we were when we lived in one house. The relationship is going to be different."

DJ Zinhle confirmed that she is still close friends with Pearl Thusi despite the rumours. Images: djzinhle, pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Over time, both women built new circles. Zinhle grew closer to artists Moozlie and Thabsie, while Pearl pursued her own DJing career. Despite this, Zinhle made it clear that distance was never a sign of a broken friendship.

Zinhle's message was straightforward: their relationship evolved, but the foundation never crumbled. What many interpreted as an on-again-off-again friendship was, in her view, simply the natural result of two people living separate, busy lives rather than any falling out between them.

Watch DJ Zinhle's interview below.

Mzansi influencers show up for Grace Mondlana

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the influencers who rallied up for Grace Mondlana following her sudden hospitalisation.

The content creator opened up about her health scare on social media, and her loved ones and peers came to her support both online and in person.

Source: Briefly News