Many netizens have been wondering on social media if DJ and Pearl Thusi are still tight friends like they were back then

Pearl Thusi celebrated her birthday on 13 May 2025 as she turned 37, and netizens were curious if Zinhle celebrated the star on her special day

DJ Zinhle, however, shared a heartwarming message on her social media page for the star on her 37th birthday

Popular South African actress Pearl Thusi celebrated another trip around the sun with a heartfelt post on her page. The media personality celebrated her 37th birthday, thanked God and her ancestors for watching over her.

However, the burning question many netizens had was if she and the South African House Music DJ Zinhle are still tight friends or they've gone their separate ways. Other fans were curious to know if the reality TV star wished Thusi a happy birthday or not, the reason being that their friendship has been constantly dragged and scrutinised on social media.

The mother of two stunned many as she shared cute pictures of Thusi on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, and wrote a heartfelt birthday message to her longtime friend on Instagram.

The message read:

"Happy Blessed Birthday, superstar @pearlthusi. Wishing you a day as fierce, fabulous, and unshakable as you are. Today, we celebrate not just your birthday, but the unstoppable force that you are. May this year be kind to you — you’ve more than earned it."

Pearl Thusi remembers late dad on her birthday

In another birthday post, Pearl Thusi shared a touching throwback video of her late father singing for her on her birthday. The star who has been open about dealing with her father's passing said this year's birthday was hard because she was missing her father. The touching caption on the video read:

"Missing my birthday phone calls from my bestie… 🩶🥹🥹🥹🥹"

What you need to know about Pearl Thusi

Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi, born on 13 May 1988, in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, is a prominent media personality. She attended the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg to pursue a B.A. in Dramatic Arts. However, she paused her studies to focus on her burgeoning career. Despite this, she later returned to complete her degree.

Pearl Thusi is a highly accomplished and versatile personality in the entertainment industry, known for her remarkable beauty, intelligence, and dedication. Alongside her thriving career, she is a proud mother and is currently working on a book that explores her journey through motherhood.

DJ Zinhle gives Pearl Thusi her flowers after ZeeNation fest set

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle's friendship is still going strong despite their estrangement for a while. The Umlilo hitmaker gave Pearl Thusi her flowers because she delivered at the ZeeNation Festival.

On Instagram, DJ Zinhle gave a huge shoutout to her friend Pearl Thusi, as she was one of the performers at the ZeeNation Fest 2024. The concert marked DJ Zinhle's 20 years in the industry, and she had a star-studded lineup.

Fans assumed animosity between the ladies after they were rumoured to have fallen out. Their social media comments also did not help the situation, adding fuel to the fire.

