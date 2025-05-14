Former Miss SA and model Tamaryn Green Nxumalo recently embraced her motherhood journey

The model who is married to a businessman shared a heartwarming post and message on how motherhood has been treating her so far

Tamaryn gave birth to her first child in January 2025 and has reflected on the highs and lows she has faced as a new mom

Tamaryn Green Nxumalo shared her sweet mom moment. Image: @tamaryngreen

Source: Instagram

Motherhood is such a beautiful journey that many women go through, and the former Miss SA and model Tamaryn Green Nxumalo embraced her journey and shared it with her fans on social media.

The former model and medical doctor who gave birth to her first child in January 2025 shared a heartfelt post and message about how motherhood has been treating her a month after she and her husband, a businessman Ze Nxumalo, celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

She wrote: '

"In my arms, I hold the world. 🙂 Every late night, every tear, every smile, this journey of motherhood has been the most incredible chapter of my life. I’ve grown, I’ve stumbled, I’ve soared, and I wouldn’t trade a moment of it. This is a love like no other."

See the post below:

Netizens show love to Tamaryn

Shortly after the star shared her motherhood journey, many netizens flooded the comment section with their heartfelt messages for the model, and others showered her with love.

Here are some of the comments below:

taahira_katz wrote:

"A love like no other. Beautiful."

sjvanzyl commented:

"Thank you for letting me capture this incredible moment and making me a part of it."

vpg_vedprakash said:

"That's such a beautiful picture! Worth framing."

tatijanalopez responded:

"Motherhood look so good on you."

Tamaryn and Ze Nxumalo welcomed their first child in 2025. Image: @tamaryngreen

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula issues apology to Tamaryn and Ze Nxumalo

Meanwhile, in November 2024, Musa Khawula learnt the hard way after his serious allegations about Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo. The controversial blogger set timelines on fire when he alleged that Ze was cheating on the former Miss South Africa.

Taking to his X page, Khawula issued another apology to the couple. He admitted that he made his statement without evidence. He also poured cold water on the reports that Ze dated Lebo Mokoena. Part of the statement read:

"I retract the content of my posts about Ze Nxumalo and Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo published on 12 October, 13 October, and 18 October 2024, wherein I stated that ze has cheated on Tamaryn and that Tamaryn has been going through a difficult time with her pregnancy as a result of this."

Surprisingly, social media users sided with Musa Khawula after his second apology. Many said there was something fishy about the issue. Others also questioned why Ze was paying Musa Khawula if he was innocent.

Tamaryn Green reveals her baby's gender

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green has revealed her baby's gender to fans and followers. The star shared an adorable picture on her timeline.

South African model and medical doctor Tamaryn Green has shared wonderful news with her fans and followers. The model, expecting her first child with her husband, Ze Nxumalo, has updated her fans on her pregnancy journey.

