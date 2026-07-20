Gauteng's Political Killings Task Team arrested former Emfuleni fleet manager Lerato Mpholo over a disputed municipal vehicle tender

Mpholo faces three counts of corruption, fraud, and theft linked to the procurement of 18 trucks and bakkies

The state intends to oppose bail when the matter returns to the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court next week

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Lerato Mpholo remains in jail. Images: @CrimeWatch_RSA/ and Chris Ryan/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The former fleet manager of Emfuleni Local Municipality, Lerato Mpholo, has been remanded in custody after appearing before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption, fraud, and theft.

According to eNCA, Mpholo was arrested by Gauteng's Political Killings Task Team following an investigation into the irregular awarding and implementation of a municipal fleet contract. The contract centred on a service provider supplying 18 vehicles, including trucks and bakkies, to the municipality. Prosecutors allege that procurement procedures were bypassed during the acquisition of the vehicles and that municipal funds were misappropriated in the process.

Bail Application expected next week

The case was postponed to next Monday, with Mpholo remaining behind bars until that date. His legal team is expected to apply for bail at the next sitting, though the state has indicated it will oppose the application given the gravity of the charges. Mpholo has not yet entered a formal plea.

Financial records linked to the vehicle contract are currently under review as investigators from the task team continue to build their case. The arrest of a senior municipal official represents one of the more significant developments to emerge from the provincial unit's focus on local government administration.

Municipality under supply chain scrutiny

Emfuleni Local Municipality has faced sustained scrutiny over its supply chain management practices. The latest arrest adds to existing concerns about procurement oversight within the municipality, which serves the Vaal Triangle region south of Johannesburg. Representatives from the municipality and affiliated political structures have acknowledged the court proceedings. The task team's investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fleet contract is ongoing.

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Suspects linked to EFF official murder arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent arrest made by the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team in connection with the murder of Monicca Dube, a 44-year-old Economic Freedom Fighters member. This significant development follows her tragic assassination at her home on 13 June 2026, which has raised urgent calls for justice from political leaders and supporters alike.

Source: Briefly News