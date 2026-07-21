A video tour of a Nigerian primary healthcare centre exposed shocking conditions inside its labour room, wards, and medical supplies

The facility had no reliable electricity, forcing staff to use phone torches during night deliveries, with only one pair of forceps for the entire hospital

The clip sparked strong reactions from South Africans who said Nigerians should direct their energy toward holding their government accountable

A Nigerian man showing a local hospital. Images: @_Tee_G

Source: Twitter

A video exposing the state of a public primary healthcare centre in Nigeria went viral on X on 19 July 2026, after user @_Tee__G shared it with the caption:

"A typical day at a public hospital in Nigeria 🇳🇬. Interesting."

The footage, originally posted on TikTok by @aproko_doctor, takes viewers on a walkthrough of a crumbling facility. The labour room, the wards, and a bucket holding what appeared to be the hospital's entire set of medical instruments were all on full display.

One Forceps, No Lights, No Answers

The narrator's questions to staff were pointed. When asked how they manage deliveries at night without electricity, a worker confirmed they use phone torches to see. The narrator then pushed further, asking what happens when there is bleeding, and a torch is the only light available.

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The hospital's power supply amounted to a single small solar unit, described as wholly inadequate for a functioning medical facility. The labour room had no proper lighting. The wards were bare. Vaccines were not stocked on site but had to be brought in from another hospital each time they were needed.

The narrator made his message plain: any government serious about public health starts with primary healthcare centres, not headline-grabbing hospital projects in city centres.

"Everybody everywhere actually deserves access to the highest quality care possible," he said.

South Africans React to the Footage

The video drew sharp responses from netizens on the X page, many of whom tied the conditions directly to questions about Nigerian migration:

@_Tee__G wrote:

"What are these tools inside the bucket 🪣 used for?"

@KKhoabane stated:

"They are busy fighting to be accepted... they should be using that energy to fight their government for decent health care."

@wandy_motlhamme added:

"😳 No ways, they need to go back home and fight their government. Running away makes things easy for their politicians. No ways, am still shocked 🙆🏿‍♂️😳"

Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

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Source: Briefly News