Chidimma Adetshina's lawyer emphasised fair legal treatment amid the ongoing deportation battle

Controversial legal issues surrounding Chidimma spark public debate on the beauty pageant winner's nationality and identity

Potential conflict of interest heightens from Chidimma's lawyer serving on the Immigration Advisory Board and her links to Home Affairs

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Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi and Chidimma Adetshina. Photos: @De Saude Darbandi Immigration Attorneys / Facebook, Ayanda Ndamane / ANA Studios

Source: Facebook

Former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina continues to fight to stay in SA, and her legal team stepped into the public conversation.

Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi of De Saude Darbandi Attorneys, the law firm representing Chidimma in her fight against deportation, released a pointed statement on social media that challenges the court of public opinion.

Chidimma's lawyer speaks out

Chidimma's lawyer, Stefanie, acknowledged on the company's official Facebook page on 18 July 2026 that not everyone supports Chidimma, but argued that personal feelings about her should have no bearing on how the law treats her. The statement read:

"Not everyone likes Chidimma but not everyone has to. Behind every headline is a real person, a real family and real legal issues that deserve to be heard fairly."

Chidimma's legal representatives, who have been under the spotlight and faced scrutiny, made it clear that their focus is not on public perception but on ensuring constitutional protections apply to their client the same way they would to anyone else. The statement continued:

"Our role has never been to win a popularity contest. It is to ensure that the law is applied fairly, consistently and constitutionally to everyone. That's what the rule of law requires."

Screenshots of Chidimma's lawyer's Facebook post. Photos: @De Saude Darbandi Immigration Attorneys

Source: Facebook

Chidimma's 'loophole' during ongoing legal battle

Chidimma Adetshina first shot to national prominence in South Africa when she competed in the Miss South Africa pageant, where questions about her nationality and identity documents sparked fierce public debate.

That controversy has since evolved into formal legal proceedings, with her mother being arrested, and the cases becoming some of the most discussed in South African entertainment and legal circles.

Chidimma's legal team's statement about using a legal loophole to stay in South Africa sparked more controversy.

Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi and Leon Amos Schreiber, the Minister of Home Affairs of South Africa. Photos: @De Saude Darbandi Immigration Attorneys

Source: Facebook

When is Chidimma due in court next?

Chidimma Adetshina is due back in court on Wednesday, 19 August 2026.

The Cape Town Regional Court postponed the matter to this date to deliver a judgment on whether she will be detained pending deportation.

Chidimma's legal team allegedly continues to fight the Department of Home Affairs' efforts to deport her, following her arrest in June 2026 for residing in South Africa unlawfully.

Chidimma's lawyer's dual role

Briefly News also highlighted facts about the emerging conflict of interest involving Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi, Chidimma Adetshina's lawyer, who also serves on the Immigration Advisory Board.

This dual role has raised concerns among South Africans regarding the integrity of legal representation in cases against the Department of Home Affairs.

The intersection of legal advocacy and policymaking has ignited a heated debate about accountability and fairness within the system.

Source: Briefly News