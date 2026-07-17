“Come Home”: SA Man Working in Nigeria Speaks About Being Questioned About Xenophobic Attacks
- A South African man living and working in Nigeria shared a TikTok video venting about constant questions from locals about xenophobic attacks in SA
- He said people around him know where he is from and repeatedly ask why South Africans behave a certain way towards Nigerians
- Viewers were divided, with some telling him to tell the truth and others warning him to take the questions seriously
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A South African man based in Nigeria found himself at the centre of an uncomfortable conversation on 16 July 2026, when he posted a video expressing his frustration at being repeatedly questioned by Nigerians about xenophobic attacks in South Africa. TikTok user @a.vukonke said locals around him are well aware of his South African origins and have been confronting him with questions about why South Africans treat Nigerians the way they do.
The South African man vents about constant protest questions
Tired of fielding the same questions, he pointed out that he is simply living and working in Nigeria like anyone else, and has no answers for what is happening back home. His caption captured the exhaustion plainly: "Like bayandi'dika with the questions at this point 😢", a mix of Zulu and English that loosely translates to "they are irritating me."
Watch the TikTok clip that sparked the debate below:
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Nigerians and South Africans weigh in
The video drew strong reactions from both sides. Many viewers felt he was dodging a conversation he should be willing to have, while others showed concern for his safety.
User @kizuFus said:
"Yayazi inyani and baxelele (They know the truth, tell them)."
User @prosper95 wrote:
"You are being dishonest, my boy; tell them the truth."
User @karc added:
"They just want to know which side you are taking 🤣."
User @Phumelele Doma urged:
"Uyalazi iqiniso bra khuluma!(You know the truth, brother, speak)!"
User @phothoma00 suggested:
"Tell them to watch Sizkthola."
User @razor_1994 offered a stark warning:
"If they have started asking you that question, I would honestly advise you as a Nigerian to start being careful. You won't understand the psychology behind that. I rest my case."
User @right0aza2aaa4 responded with concern:
"Haibo, are you going to be safe? Come home, bhuti, lie low for a while."
Briefly News Nigerian-related articles
- A Nigerian TikTok creator posted a heartfelt video apologising to South Africans on behalf of those fellow Nigerians who engaged in criminal activities while in South Africa.
- A Nigerian man was filmed wearing Zulu traditional attire and mocking the culture, saying he was not going back to Nigeria, amidst the immigrant protests.
- A Nigerian man went viral for rejecting xenophobia labels, arguing that the anger of South Africans stems from illegal activities some of his countrymen engage in, rather than hate.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za