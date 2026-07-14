A Nigerian TikTok creator posted a heartfelt video on 13 July 2026 apologising to South Africans on behalf of fellow Nigerians and other Africans

He urged foreigners living in South Africa to respect local laws and stop taking advantage of the country's freedoms

Thousands of viewers were moved by his sincerity, with many South Africans saying they accept the apology

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A man called out his fellow Nigerian brothers for the wrongs some have done in South Africa. Image: @victor.footvall8

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian content creator has gone viral after posting a heartfelt TikTok video apologising to South Africans on behalf of Nigerians and other Africans, urging his fellow nationals to change their behaviour. The clip, shared on 13 July 2026, struck a deep chord with viewers across the continent. TikTok user @victor.football8 spoke candidly about how some foreigners abuse the freedoms South Africa offers, using the country's openness as cover to do criminal activity.

A moment of accountability

He called on his countrymen to show respect for South African laws and to stop conduct that has fuelled tensions between communities. His tone was sincere and measured, and he ended by asking South Africans to find room in their hearts to forgive. Rather than minimising the problem, the creator owned it directly, and viewers responded in kind. South Africans and other Africans alike flooded the comments section with words of appreciation and reconciliation.

Watch the apology that moved viewers across Africa in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the Nigerian man love and respect

The overwhelming warmth in the comments suggests many South Africans were not looking for confrontation but rather acknowledgement.

User @ZA wrote:

"Too late, my brother and have a safe journey."

User @nkosazanamtambo said:

"We forgive you, our brother; we are also sorry for harassing you."

User @Ephraim Kokana commented:

"You are so humble, so decent. I wish all Nigerians were like you."

User @Herman Nkoana responded:

"We all learn from our mistakes, brother. You're a strong man, you're forgiven."

User @virgin750 added:

"As a Nigerian not living in South Africa, I said sorry on behalf of others."

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Source: Briefly News