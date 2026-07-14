“You Are So Humble”: Nigerian Man Calls for Nationals to Apologise to South Africa, SA Moved
- A Nigerian TikTok creator posted a heartfelt video on 13 July 2026 apologising to South Africans on behalf of fellow Nigerians and other Africans
- He urged foreigners living in South Africa to respect local laws and stop taking advantage of the country's freedoms
- Thousands of viewers were moved by his sincerity, with many South Africans saying they accept the apology
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A Nigerian content creator has gone viral after posting a heartfelt TikTok video apologising to South Africans on behalf of Nigerians and other Africans, urging his fellow nationals to change their behaviour. The clip, shared on 13 July 2026, struck a deep chord with viewers across the continent. TikTok user @victor.football8 spoke candidly about how some foreigners abuse the freedoms South Africa offers, using the country's openness as cover to do criminal activity.
A moment of accountability
He called on his countrymen to show respect for South African laws and to stop conduct that has fuelled tensions between communities. His tone was sincere and measured, and he ended by asking South Africans to find room in their hearts to forgive. Rather than minimising the problem, the creator owned it directly, and viewers responded in kind. South Africans and other Africans alike flooded the comments section with words of appreciation and reconciliation.
Watch the apology that moved viewers across Africa in the TikTok video below:
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Mzansi shows the Nigerian man love and respect
The overwhelming warmth in the comments suggests many South Africans were not looking for confrontation but rather acknowledgement.
User @ZA wrote:
"Too late, my brother and have a safe journey."
User @nkosazanamtambo said:
"We forgive you, our brother; we are also sorry for harassing you."
User @Ephraim Kokana commented:
"You are so humble, so decent. I wish all Nigerians were like you."
User @Herman Nkoana responded:
"We all learn from our mistakes, brother. You're a strong man, you're forgiven."
User @virgin750 added:
"As a Nigerian not living in South Africa, I said sorry on behalf of others."
3 Briefly News articles about Nigerians
- A Nigerian man was filmed wearing Zulu traditional attire and mocking the culture, saying he was not going back to Nigeria, amidst the immigrant protests.
- A Nigerian man living in Cape Town was told to apologise in KwaZulu-Natal after showing remorse following his viral video mocking the Zulu culture.
- A Nigerian man went viral for rejecting xenophobia labels, arguing that the anger of South Africans stems from illegal activities some of his countrymen engage in, rather than hate.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za