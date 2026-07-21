Organised criminal syndicates are increasingly targeting individual vehicle components rather than stealing entire cars across South Africa

Industry data from MiWay reveals which specific parts thieves prioritise and how quickly they can be removed and resold

Vehicle owners are leaving themselves financially exposed without knowing which components make their cars a prime target

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A vehicle that has been vandalised. Images: richard johnson/Getty

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Alloy wheels, batteries, and number plates have emerged as the most frequently stolen vehicle components in South Africa, as organised criminal networks shift focus from full vehicle theft to stripping specific, high-value parts.

Industry data from MiWay and vehicle tracking networks indicate that premium alloy wheels and tyres rank among the most targeted items. Their high resale demand and the relative ease with which they can be removed make them attractive to both syndicate-linked thieves and opportunistic criminals. Experts advise drivers to use wheel lock nuts, park in monitored or well-lit areas, and turn wheels toward kerbs as basic deterrents.

Batteries and Exterior Parts Under Threat

Vehicle batteries are particularly vulnerable on commercial fleet vehicles and older models, where engine bays offer easier access. Security professionals recommend reinforcing battery mounting brackets, checking bonnet locks regularly, and fitting security alarms.

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Modern side mirrors have also become increasingly targeted. Integrated features such as blind-spot cameras, heating elements, and electronic folding mechanisms have significantly raised their secondary market value. High-end LED and adaptive headlamps face a similar risk, commanding strong prices when resold through informal channels.

Interior Components and Identity Theft Risks

Inside vehicles, infotainment systems remain a consistent target. Factory-fitted navigation displays, integrated touchscreens, and aftermarket audio amplifiers are frequently removed in public parking areas and outside shopping centres, often within minutes.

Number plates present a distinct and compounding risk. Thieves steal registration plates not to resell them, but to facilitate vehicle cloning, evade toll fees, and support further criminal activity. Law enforcement authorities urge motorists to secure plates with anti-theft screws and to report missing plates to police immediately to prevent fraudulent use linked to their identity.

Removing Parts Without Traceable Serial Numbers

A key factor driving component theft is the difficulty of tracing stripped parts. Unlike full vehicles, individual components such as wheels, mirrors, and audio units rarely carry easily verifiable serial numbers, making recovery and prosecution more difficult.

Vehicle owners who lack comprehensive insurance cover often bear the full financial cost of these targeted thefts, which can run into tens of thousands of rands per incident.

More on crime and theft in SA

Briefly News recently reported on suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and his ex-girlfriend appearing in court over a R14.9 million stone theft.

recently reported on suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and his ex-girlfriend appearing in court over a R14.9 million stone theft. A former Emfuleni fleet manager was remanded in custody over municipal vehicle tender fraud involving trucks and bakkies.

Mkhwanazi and Witness K were later granted bail in the same R14.9 million stone heist case, with Mkhwanazi claiming he was set up.

Source: Briefly News