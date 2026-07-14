Five suspects face charges of intimidation and impersonating Home Affairs officials after targeting a Nigerian businessman in Lephalale

The group escorted the business owner to the Home Affairs offices, where his immigration documents were verified as valid

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers warned that no individual is authorised to enforce immigration laws

Five people were arrested for pretending to be Home Affairs officials. Image: Peter Titmuss/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — Five individuals accused of posing as Department of Home Affairs officials to intimidate a Nigerian businessman are set to appear before the Lephalale Magistrate's Court, following their arrest in Marapong Township during the early hours of Monday.

According to IOL, the suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 58, face charges of intimidation and impersonating government officials, both serious offences under South African law. Under the Immigration Act 13 of 2002, falsely presenting oneself as an immigration officer or a department representative is a criminal offence punishable by a fine or imprisonment.

What happened at the Lephalale lounge

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident began at a local lounge owned by the Nigerian national, where the group arrived and demanded that he shut down his business and leave South Africa. The suspects reportedly claimed that foreign nationals were not permitted to operate businesses in the country.

The group then escorted the businessman to the nearest Home Affairs offices, where officials examined his immigration documentation and confirmed it was entirely valid. Following that outcome, the business owner opened a formal case with police, which led directly to the arrests.

Police and government push back on vigilante actions

Acting Limpopo provincial police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers said no private individual or community group holds any authority to carry out immigration enforcement. He stressed that such responsibilities rest exclusively with authorised law enforcement agencies and that those who take it upon themselves to act otherwise will face the full force of the law.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously spoken out against anti-migrant demonstrations and vigilante conduct, cautioning South Africans that taking the law into their own hands would not be tolerated. This includes an incident when Zulu workers were chased from a work site in Limpopo. The five suspects are expected to make their first court appearance at the Lephalale Magistrate's Court following their arrest.

View a statement Ramaphosa made about the topic on X here:

SA calls for foreigners to expose corrupt officials

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a South African man's viral call for deported immigrants to expose corrupt Home Affairs officials who allegedly facilitated the sale of fraudulent documents. As the country grapples with rampant illegal immigration and corruption, his plea has sparked nationwide debate on accountability and the need for reform within government departments.

Source: Briefly News