A South African man has gone viral after urging deported undocumented immigrants to expose the Home Affairs officials who allegedly sold them fake documents

The video, shared on various social media platforms, sparked widespread debate, with many South Africans calling for corrupt government officials to be held accountable.

His comments come as South Africa continues deporting undocumented foreign nationals following increased enforcement and the nationwide anti-illegal immigration protests

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A South African man has called on deported immigrants to report corrupt Home Affairs officials. Images: @_Tee_G/X and Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A South African man has gone viral after calling on undocumented immigrants who have been deported to expose the government officials who allegedly sold them fake South African passports and documents.

The video, originally posted on TikTok and later shared on X today, 7 July 2026, has attracted more than 1,000 likes and sparked heated discussions online. Many South Africans agreed with his message, saying corrupt officials at the Department of Home Affairs should be held accountable alongside people living in the country illegally.

Man calls for corrupt Home Affairs officials to be exposed

In the video, the man urged deported immigrants to reveal the names, cellphone numbers and photos of officials who allegedly helped them obtain fraudulent documents.

"Post it. Fight fire with fire," he said.

He added that deported immigrants had nothing left to lose and should "throw those officials under the bus" so authorities can begin dealing with corruption inside government departments.

See video here:

His comments come as South Africa continues to deport thousands of undocumented foreign nationals. The deportations have intensified following growing pressure over illegal immigration, including the nationwide protests held on 30 June. The demonstrations were driven by anti-illegal immigration groups calling for stronger border controls and stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

The viral video has since divided opinion online, with many social media users arguing that exposing corrupt officials would help tackle the root of the problem. Others said immigration challenges cannot be solved unless government employees involved in document fraud are investigated and prosecuted.

Social media weighs in

@SAMMY50277422 said:

"They must expose those government officials who sold them those papers."

@NoFilterCorner stated:

"We must name and shame the crooks that have been assisting with destroying South Africa."

@YourTswanaBabe wrote:

"Another solution is to organize a march against NGOs with foreign interests because these NGOs are preparing to bring these people back the minute we rest to catch our breath."

@Nelisiwe94 argued:

"OK, but we know they won't come out. There isn't a single foreigner who will come forward and help us fight these crimes."

@trouble101_commented:

"Unfortunately they won’t do that because they want to come back South Africa."

Department of Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber. Image: Krisztian Bocsi

Source: Getty Images

Ghana High Commissioner blames Home Affairs for immigration problem

Briefly News reported that South Africans have slammed Ghana’s High Commissioner to the country following his recent remarks about undocumented foreign nationals. The High Commissioner, Benjamin Quashie, blamed the Department of Home Affairs for the issue of illegal immigrants in the country, something that did not sit well with South Africans.Quashie made the comments after 290 of the 300 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa were found to be in the country illegally.

Source: Briefly News