DJ Shimza shared a photo with Hollywood actress Tessa Thompson on Monday, 27 July 2026

The post caught Mzansi off guard as fans debated whether it was really the Creed star in the picture

Reactions ranged from admiration for Thompson to playful jokes aimed at Shimza himself

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Shimza shared a photo with Tessa Thompson. Image: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images, Shimza﻿/Facebook

Source: UGC

South African DJ and radio personality Shimza has been left starstruck after a run-in with American actress Tessa Thompson, and he made no attempt to hide it. On Monday, 27 July 2026, DJ Shimza posted a photo alongside the Hollywood star with a single word for a caption:

"Fanning."

The image sent his followers into a frenzy, with many initially unsure who was standing next to him.

Shimza meets American actress Tessa Thompson

Tessa Lynne Thompson is best known internationally for her roles in the Creed franchise as Bianca Taylor, as well as her appearances in Thor: Ragnarok and Westworld. For Shimza, rubbing shoulders with someone of her calibre was clearly a moment worth documenting and sharing.

See Shimza's post that caused the stir below:

Mzansi reacts to Shimza and Tessa Thompson's photo

The photo quickly drew a wave of comments from fans who were just as excited as the South African wheelspinner, while others brought their signature humour to the moment.

Below are some of the reactions:

@NeithanMnguni wrote:

"Incredible! Wait, is that Jorja Smith or Tessa Thompson?"

@KitsiVuyani asked:

"Is this that lady from that boxing movie?"

@masilumasipa offered some appreciation:

"Such a dope actress. She killed her role on Creed."

@meslanimusic had a slightly different take:

"You look like you could be siblings from different mothers"

@Senzeaux got straight to the point:

"Did you get her number?"

@mabunda_1111111 quipped:

"You look like the old Vini Jr"

@LegalAssist5 commented on Thompson's look:

"The red lips though. Not make sure."

Shimza shared a photo with Tessa Thompson. Image: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Shimza rocks Tomorrowland Belgium 2026

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Shimza performed at Tomorrowland's Crystal Garden Stage in Boom, Belgium, on 24 July 2026.

Shimza played an Afro House set to a crowd of roughly 200,000 festival-goers, with his SA flag proudly on display.

Source: Briefly News