Kelly Khumalo shared stunning photos from a hike with her oldest daughter Thingo, showing off her figure in tight leggings

The South African singer captioned the post with a cheeky Zulu caption on her official Instagram account

Mzansi flooded the comments with mixed reactions, from admiration to reminders of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

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Kelly Khumalo showed off her body in tight leggings. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is turning heads again, this time on a mountain trail. The South African singer and reality TV personality took to Instagram on Sunday, 26 July 2026, to share a series of photos from a hike she went on with her oldest daughter, Thingo. Dressed in figure-hugging leggings, Kelly was unapologetically showing off her physique, and the internet had a lot to say about it.

Her caption, written in Zulu, read:

"Flaunting isbhejeje…..lezintaba zizongazi!" which translates loosely to "Flaunting curves — these mountains will get to know me."

See the photos below:

Kelly Khumalo goes on a hike with daughter

Thingo is Kelly's daughter with the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, who was shot and killed in October 2014. The mother-daughter outing was a tender moment captured against a striking natural backdrop, with Kelly looking radiant and clearly in good spirits.

Music blogger @TheHypeChannel_reshared the photos on X, where they quickly gained traction and sparked a wave of commentary from South Africans.

See the photos below:

Mzansi weighs in as Kelly Khumalo shows off her body

The reactions ranged from pure admiration to pointed remarks about Kelly Khumalo's complicated public image. Here is what people had to say:

@adedejidavies wrote:

"She's so hot she caused a wildfire 🥵"

@Sir_The_Joker said:

"I can make her my wife any day if she says yes."

@leratovalentines commented on the original post:

"Oh mama, love everything about you 🔥❤️"

@MehlukoMathebul brought the humour:

"These leggings can scam you thinking there is big nyash there, because technically they have their own nyash 😂🤣😂😬"

Not everyone kept it light.

@Nkoskhodola_23 wrote:

"She is so beautiful, just wish she can tell us the truth about what happened to Senzo Meyiwa."

@lucky_dybala added:

"After what happened to Senzo, I will never look at her the same."

Mzansi reacted to Kelly Khumalo's body. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo named person of interest in Senzo Meyiwa case

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo was named a person of interest in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Despite that, the singer appears unbothered, choosing to document life's joyful moments with her children on social media.

Source: Briefly News