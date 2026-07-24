TsHegofatso TasHa MaVuso walked into a Debonairs Pizza store on 23 July 2026 and ended up stealing the show

The cheerful clip showed staff laughing and clapping along as she broke into a full dance in front of the counter

The video quickly caught attention online, with viewers praising her confidence and infectious energy

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Woman pulls out dance moves at Debonairs. Image: @TsHegofatso TasHa MaVuso

Source: Facebook

TsHegofatso TasHa MaVuso went to pick up a pizza order. She left with something far better: a crowd of cheering fans and a video that had South Africa grinning.

The clip, posted on 23 July 2026, showed MaVuso dancing to Lekompo in front of the counter at a Debonairs Pizza store. Staff in aprons watched, laughed, clapped along, and held up a pizza box as she moved. Nobody told her to stop. The whole place seemed to lean in. Her caption said it all:

"Went to buy pizza… ended up giving a performance 😂❤️"

The Debonairs staff matched her energy completely, as they hyped her up as she danced.

Meaning of Lekompo

Lekompo is a noun with several meanings depending on the context. It is most commonly used to describe a vibrant music genre that originated in Limpopo and has gained widespread popularity across South Africa. Well-known performers associated with the sound include Makhadzi, Shandesh and other artists from the province. Beyond music, the word is also used informally to refer to someone from the township or a person considered to have a "ghetto" background. The plural form of the word is Makompo.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi Celebrates TasHa's Confidence

South Africans on her page had plenty to say about the woman who danced for her supper:

@Roxanne Daniels said:

"True meaning of dance for your supper... let's go. Yez girl"

@Thabo Manoto Richard wrote:

"Superstar 🔥🔥"

@Ndabie Botshelo joked:

"Hope u got the pizza free"

@Sana Zulu reacted:

"You've gained a follower for your confidence"

@Dorcas Sisanda said:

"TasHa babe the smile 😃 ❤️❤️"

More Briefly News Stories on Lekompo

A woman delighted South Africans after fearlessly breaking into a lively Lekompo performance during a Johannesburg street interview, with her confidence, energy and infectious smile leaving viewers laughing and replaying the viral clip.

A heartwarming video captured two strangers unexpectedly joining a woman singing a Lekompo song outside Alexandra Mall in Johannesburg, with South Africans praising the spontaneous moment as a celebration of unity.

An American man living in South Africa impressed Mzansi after praising the country's deep house music, saying its unique sound, talented artists and high-quality production exceeded his expectations.

Source: Briefly News